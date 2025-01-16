OKC Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers [1/16]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers are going toe-to-toe in what the NBA is dubbing "The Rematch" from the regular season thriller these two foes played just a week ago in Cleveland. Now, the game shifts to Oklahoma City, but also shifts on the court.
The Thunder's injury report grows to see both big men - Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein - tabbed as out along with table setting rookie Ajay Mitchell in street clothes. This is a massive blow to the Thunder's hopes of splitting the season series, but yet, the line has no shifted.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) Available, Recalled
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) Available, Recalled
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Ty Jerome (Illness) Questionable
- Emoni Bates (GL) OUT
- JT Thor (GL) OUT
- Luke Travers (GL) OUT
Updated Betting Odds:
Fanduel opened the line for this game with the Oklahoma City Thunder favored by 2.5 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with that line holding serve overnight despite the Isaiah Hartensten injury.
Now, the line has only shifted to the Thunder being favored by a flat two points, with the over/under tabbed as 233. This is a head scratching line, as you do typically get points for being the home team, but why hasn't the line been bet to swing in the Cavs direction? What does vegas know? Oklahoma City looks to avoid the season series sweep at the hand of the Cavaliers in this game.
