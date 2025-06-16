OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 5 Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder have berethed a sigh of relief after mounting an epic fourth quarter comeback to avoid going down 3-1 and instead sending the series back to Bricktown tied at two games each.
Oklahoma City has made this 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers a best-of-3 with two of those possible contests coming inside the Paycom Center. However, with how hard it is to win in Gainbridge, especially with the Pacers smelling a title, their hopes largely rest on this Game 5.
Each team is as healthy as can be for two squads playing over 100 games. The Thunder are only without Nikola Topic, the redshirt rookie that suffered an ACL tear before last year's NBA Draft. The Pacers will not have Jarace Walker or Isaiah Jackson. But each team is dealing with bumps and bruises.
Chet Holmgren tweaked his ankle in Friday's Game 4 and Jalen Williams suffered a hard fall with neither popping up on the NBA Injury Report. The Pacers have made it known Myles Turner is dealing with an illness but gutting through it for these championship bouts.
NBA Finals Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
The winner of Game 5 not only breaks the 2-2 series tie, but would need a massive collapse to lose this series. Neither team has been beaten twice in a row in the NBA Playoffs to date. For the Oklahoma City Thunder to grab a championship after losing Game 1, they need to buck that trend for the Pacers.
If Indiana pulls off a Game 5 upset, they will have fallen for the second straight game and would need to beat Oklahoma City in two straight to conclude this series as champions.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder head to Indiana for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the Larry O'Brein trophy in the house possibly being crowned to the winner.