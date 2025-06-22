OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 7 Starting Lineups
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers play or do-or-die game on Sunday in the 2025 NBA Finals, the 20th Game 7 in Finals history, takes place in Bricktown.
Oklahoma City is the heavy favorite in this series, still staking its claim to that title heading into Game 7. The Thunder are hoping to grab their first NBA Championship in team history by avoiding being on the wrong side of a historic upset.
In this series, Mark Daigneault has played hokey pokey with the starting lineup, starting Cason Wallace in the series opener before eventually shifting back to a double-big lineup in Game 4 and riding with that for Games 5 and 6 to the tune of a 2-1 record in this series deadlocked at 3-3.
As attention turned to the decisive Game 7, no one knew where the Thunder bench boss would go in the first five. After all, during a blowout contest in Game 6, the double big lineup was starters in name only, collecting just 10 minutes together.
The Thunder and Pacers have to leave it all on the table tonight in a quest for a title and it starts with the starting lineups. While Indiana's is set in stone, it will be interesting to monitor what Daigneault does.
30 minutes before tip-off, the Thunder revealed its plan, sticking with the double big lineups in this do-or-die tilt.
NBA Starting Lineup Game 7
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup
Tyrese Haliburton, G
Andrew Nembhard, G
Aaron Nesmith, F
Pascal Siakam, F
Myles Turner, C
This series is bound to end on Sunday night inside the Paycom Center. One of these two teams will stake its claim to its first-ever NBA Championship in a night that lives in history. The other will watch a missed opportunity go by with neither being as close as right now to a title. The difference in infamy and immortality is the next 48 minutes of basketball.