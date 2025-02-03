OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks [2/3]: Updated NBA Injury Report
The Oklhaoma City Thunder are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Paycom Center in the midst of a four game home stand. The OKC Thunder and Bucks have already gotten together for an off-the-record game in the NBA Cup Championship. While Milwuakee pulled out that win in Vegas, it has not baring on the Thunder's 38-9 mark or the Bucks 26-21 record.
Though, that game saw the Bucks halt the Thunder's offense with its size and paint protection and Oklahoma City's inability to shoot from beyond the arc that night. The THunder have to correct those issues in this contest.
Oklahoma City played stellar defense, while superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could nearly name his score, the Bucks never broke 100 points.
The Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back so their injury report was not set in stone until this afternoon. Oklahoma City has also made changes to its injury report, recalling rookie Dillon Jones from the NBA G League.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Williams (wrist sprain) is questionable
- Alex Caruso (ankle sprain) is questionable
- Cason Wallace (shoulder strain) is questionable
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) Available
Milwaukee Bucks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella) OUT
- Khris Middleton (Injury Management) OUT
- Bobby Portis (Personal) Doubtful
- Liam Robbins (GL) OUT
- Stanley Umude (GL) OUT
Updated NBA Betting
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened the day as 10-point favorites against the Milwaukee Bucks according to FanDuel and this line has only increased with the OKC Thunder as 11.5-point favorites over the Bucks. This is a lofty line for these two teams.
