Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks [2/3]: Updated NBA Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday inside the Paycom Center. The updated injury report has dropped and each team has made changes to their report.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) chase a loose ball during the 3rd quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup championship game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) chase a loose ball during the 3rd quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup championship game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklhaoma City Thunder are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks inside the Paycom Center in the midst of a four game home stand. The OKC Thunder and Bucks have already gotten together for an off-the-record game in the NBA Cup Championship. While Milwuakee pulled out that win in Vegas, it has not baring on the Thunder's 38-9 mark or the Bucks 26-21 record.

Though, that game saw the Bucks halt the Thunder's offense with its size and paint protection and Oklahoma City's inability to shoot from beyond the arc that night. The THunder have to correct those issues in this contest.

Oklahoma City played stellar defense, while superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could nearly name his score, the Bucks never broke 100 points.

The Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back so their injury report was not set in stone until this afternoon. Oklahoma City has also made changes to its injury report, recalling rookie Dillon Jones from the NBA G League.

Updated NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Jalen Williams (wrist sprain) is questionable
  • Alex Caruso (ankle sprain) is questionable
  • Cason Wallace (shoulder strain) is questionable
  • Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Dillon Jones (GL) Available

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella) OUT
  • Khris Middleton (Injury Management) OUT
  • Bobby Portis (Personal) Doubtful
  • Liam Robbins (GL) OUT
  • Stanley Umude (GL) OUT

Updated NBA Betting

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened the day as 10-point favorites against the Milwaukee Bucks according to FanDuel and this line has only increased with the OKC Thunder as 11.5-point favorites over the Bucks. This is a lofty line for these two teams.

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News