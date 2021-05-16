Sports Illustrated home
On This Day: Thunder Beat Warriors in Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

On this day in Thunder history, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook combined to score 53 points in a win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the WCF.
With a 3-point lead and just 30 seconds remaining, Kevin Durant crossed over, rose up high in the air and nailed a 17-foot jumper over Andre Iguodala.

The dagger would be too much for Golden State to overcome, eventually losing to the potent Oklahoma City Thunder 108-102 in the first game of the Western Conference Finals on May 16, 2016.

The first game of an exhilarating series, Thunder guard Russell Westbrook led the pace with 27 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and a whopping seven steals. Durant finished just behind with 26 points and 10 rebounds, although he shot 10-for-30 from the floor.

"We just stayed with it on the defensive end, and when we got the shots late in the game, we were able to focus in and knock them down," Durant said after the game. "We're just a resilient group and keep fighting 'til the end."

Steven Adams added 16 points and Serge Ibaka added 11.

Thunder-Clippers injury report

Thunder Sign Charlie Brown Jr. to Multi-Year Deal

Up to that point, Golden State had not lost a playoff game. It was just their 10th loss overall after going 73-9 in the regular season.

MVP Steph Curry led the Dubs with 26 points, also adding a playoff career-high 10 rebounds.

