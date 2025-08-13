Ranking the OKC Thunder’s Top Rivals Next Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off their first title since relocation, hoisting the gold trophy with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, co-stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, as well as the deepest rotation in the league.
While the organization is certainly still relishing their accomplishment, they’ll also be looking to defend their title next season.
Below, we’ll look at three teams who could offer the biggest competition for the defending champs:
1. Denver Nuggets
Denver likely offers the Thunder's biggest challenge next season, having already taken the team to a seven-game series, while massively upgrading their roster this offseason.
The Nuggets were able to swap longtime sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson — an even better fit next to superstar Nikola Jokic. Additionally, they added strong veterans in free agency such as returnee Bruce Brown and swingman Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Thunder have plenty of avenues toward improving next season, but it’s clear they’ll need to with Denver’s offseason surge. With Jokic at the helm, the Nuggets will remain one of the best teams in the league, and now he has even better weapons to work with.
2. Houston Rockets
Houston, too, did work to improve their already-good roster this offseason.
They re-signed valuable contributors such as Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, adding Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency, and of course traded for former Thunder superstar Kevin Durant to complete the roster.
Now, Houston enters the 2025-26 season with one of the best young cores in the league, savvy veterans and a strong two-way roster.
They match up well against OKC, and all eyes will be on the two team’s in the season opener.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers
While the East will certainly be down without likely appearance from Boston and Indiana due to injury, it still offers plenty of good teams, one of which is Cleveland.
Last year, the Cavaliers were led by their core four of Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen to 64 wins and a first-place seeding. While they eventually saw a disappointing end to the season, it was easily chalked up to a lack of deep postseason experience.
Next season, Cleveland will have continuity — especially with forward De’Andre Hunter — and an easier path back to No. 1. If things click, they should be one of the best teams in the NBA yet again.
Honorable Mentions: LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks