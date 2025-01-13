Inside The Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Narrowly Misses Out on Franchise’s Consecutive Made Free-Throw Record

Oklahoma City’s superstar guard nearly set the franchise’s record for most consecutive free throws made.

Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is sneaking up on a serious case for the best player in Oklahoma City’s franchise history. It’s a pretty crazy thing to suggest, considering the Thunder has debuted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and even Chris Paul and Paul George. In terms of production while on the Thunder, though, SGA just gets more and more impressive every season.

He’s certain to break a handful of Thunder records — the longer he stays in Oklahoma City, the closer he inches to untouchable status. On Sunday night, though, he fell just short of a franchise record, despite being so, so close.

During the game in DC on Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander set a personal record from the free throw line and came unbelievably close to breaking a franchise record. SGA drilled his 51st straight free throw right around halftime, just one off of Kevin Durant’s record of 52 consecutive makes. On the record-tying shot, though, Gilgeous-Alexander couldn’t convert and fell one free throw short of the record.

On the evening, SGA finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He added two steals, too. The numbers don’t tell the full store, though, as Gilgeous-Alexander converted on just 5-of-17 from the floor. He was 16-of-17 from the free throw line, which explains how he got so close to breaking the Thunder’s franchise record.

Before Sunday night against the Wizards, the last time Gilgeous-Alexander missed a free throw was December 31 against the Timberwolves. He went five straight games without missing a single shot from the charity stripe.

There’s no doubt Gilgeous-Alexander will have another chance to break the franchise record for consecutive free throws made again soon. But for now, Durant still gets the nod.

