Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Team Canada Upset by Victor Wembanyama's France Squad
Tuesday was a disastrous day in Team Canada's basketball history. A squad that felt destined to medal in the Paris games, has been ousted in the quarterfinal round against the home country, France.
Things started bad and finished worse for Team Canada, going down by double digits in the blink of an eye before seeing the France lead creep up to 19 points. With Dwight Powell being the team's best of the worst options down low, France was able to impose their will inside the arc on both ends.
Offensively, the strong drives by France got Team Canada in foul trouble early while their intimidating rim presence deterred the Canadians from even attempting to get to the ring until it was far too late.
As Canada got downhill more in the third quarter, they were able to slice the lead to just eight but could get no closer. By the end of the third frame, the France lead ballooned back up to double digits
Guerschon Yabusele and Isaïa Cordinier had career nights at the perfect time. Yabusela just manhandled Team Canada down low while Cordinier lit it up from beyond the arc. Yabusela finished with 22 points while Cordinier earned 20 points in this upset win.
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted to will Team Canada back in this game putting up 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in this contest.
OKC Thunder defensive ace Lu Dort made effort play after effort play while finishing with eight points and a steal.
Team Canada flirted with a comeback the entire second half, getting the lead trimmed to single digits multiple times before fouls and lack of size halted all efforts. Eventually, Team France swelled their lead back to double figures with 55 ticks to put a stamp on a massive upset - Canada entered the game as 7.5 point favorites according to FanDuel and the popular pick to oppose Team USA in the Gold medal game.
Team France will move on to the Semifinal round to take on Germany while Canada heads home disappointed after holding lofty expectations and massive dreams in this event.
