Should the OKC Thunder Have Added Center Depth in the Offseason?
It's hard to envision a better last few months for the Oklahoma City Thunder. They won the 2024-25 NBA title and proceeded to lock up everyone on that roster in free agency for the following season.
The roster isn't perfect by any means, but it's set up to continue to win NBA championships. They've done it once and they certainly can do it again. That being said, it could always get better.
That raises the question. Should the Thunder have added some help during the 2025 offseason?
According to Rohan Brahmbhatt of ClutchPoints, OKC needed to add more depth at the center position to help Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams. When it comes to the depth on the roster, the help at the big man spot isn't comparable to other positions.
OKC did technically add some help in the offseason. They drafted Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the 15th pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Sorber isn't a traditional center in terms of height, standing at 6-foot-10.
He has excellent offensive tools and is a great mover up and down the court, but still has some progression to make defensively. Sorber is also known for his passing, which will help the offense flow in a similar way to how Hartenstein contributes as a playmaker.
The front office also brought former Utah big man Branden Carlson back on board with a two-way contract. He contributed in minor ways for the Thunder last season, displaying some impressive offensive flashes.
Carlson isn't a new player, but bringing him back helps in the long run. Sorber is also a bit of a mystery as to how he can contribute right away, but there is, again, a clear path to him aiding in Oklahoma City's success.
There were players that the Thunder could have pursued to bolster the back line on offense and defense. Players like Jericho Sims, Kevon Looney, Mason Plumlee and Luka Garza are ones who fit with what the Thunder could've been looking for.
That being said, it wasn't exactly a mistake that they didn't end up with any of the players listed above. Small ball lineups worked at multiple points last season, an indicator that they should be able to work again.
A traditional center may have been a nice touch on this roster, simply for rebounding and defensive purposes. It will now be an expectation that Holmgren, Williams, Hartenstein and the others step up in those categories to make up for any additions that didn't happen.