Stiles Points: Thunder Rival's Demise Greatly Overstated
The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner and with that comes a new batch of NBA season previews to build up narratives that will either become solidified or torn down during the 82 game campaign.
An early storyline that could come crashing down is the demise of the Denver Nuggets. A year ago at this time, every pundit crowned the Mile High Hoopers as the next dynasty after hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy led by superstar Nikola Jokic, who still represents the best player in the NBA.
However, a lot changes in a year. After a second-round exit, the Nuggets are treated like a flaming star entering the 2024-25 campaign with many pointing to their lack of depth as a flaw in their roster construction that will eventually doom them.
However, the Oklahoma City Thunder's rivals are still in good shape. Any time you roster the best player in the world in a spot that is so reliant on stars, things are looking up. While Murray has turned in a less than encouraging 12 months there is still hope of a bounce back in Denver's back court.
Of course, the Nuggets are relying on young players such as Christian Braun, Julian Strawther and Peyton Watson to step up in a big way to supplement Jokic, Murray and Michael Porter Jr. But the sentiment that it is outside the realm of possibility is a bit far fetched.
Denver is going to rattle off 55 wins, reaching that mark nearly as easy as rolling out of bed and it will play them in the top four of the Western Conference entering the big dance. From there, a shortened rotation with the best player in the world gives Denver a shot against anyone.
The Nuggets are betting on Murray returning to form and the outcome of that proposition will make or break the season for Denver. Though, that is one of the safer gambles out West.
Still, Oklahoma City is better than Denver top-to-bottom - as they are every team out West - but the dismissal of the Nuggets is a reach ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
Stiles Points:
- As the Oklahoma Sooners embarked on a new journey in a new conference in the SEC, playing host to the Tennessee Volunteers, the Thunder were well represented. Not only was Thunder signage spotted on ESPN's College Game Day preview show, but rising stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams each appeared at the game.
- Does Holmgren have the most to prove during the 2024-25 NBA season for the Oklahoma City Thunder? Bleacher Report thinks so.
- Newly acquired Thunder player is already making an impact on the community.
- Who is the OKC Thunder's biggest X-factor for this season outside of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?
Song of the Day: O-o-h Child by Five Stairsteps
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.