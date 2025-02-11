Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Flexed Its Muscles Against Lowly Pelicans
In three straight possessions during the opening frame, Chet Holmgren swatted his fourth shot, Jalen Williams swiped back-to-back steals, and New Orleans was left flabbergasted, discombobulated, frustrated and dejected. Nothing was working, nothing would work.
The Oklahoma City Thunder's historically great defenses added an elite rim protector and suffocated its opponent into submission as Cason Wallace - one of the team's defensive stalwarts looked on in street clothes.
Sure, it was against the lowly Pelicans, but it still displayed the embarrassment of riches that the Thunder possess.
Not just on the defensive end either, as the Thunder headed to intermission up 72-50 Oklahoma City was shooting 60.9 percent from the 3-point line. An elite mark made to look prettier as its sharpshooter Isaiah Joe joined Wallace on the inactive list, sidelined due to a knee injury.
Even without these major contributors to its rotation, and rookie Ajay Mitchell in a walking boot, Oklahoma City cruised to yet another lopsided victory, 137-101, to extend its NBA-best record to 43-9.
The Oklahoma City Thunder were already a great defense, without making a move at the deadline they got better with the return of Holmgren.
To add to the luxuries, the lone concern from Oklahoma City - its shooting - has made massive strides since the turn of the New Year, including shooting 36 percent as a team this month. Over the last 15 games, the Thunder have converted at a 36 percent from downtown, good enough for the 12th-best mark in the association.
In this game, Alex Caruso turned in a 4-7 shooting night from the 3-point line and Aaron Wiggins kept up his scorching hot scoring streak to the tune of 24 points to go along with two rebounds, and three steals against the Pelicans. Oklahoma City tossed in a franchise-best 27 triples in this tilt.
While this has been a forgettable season for the Bourbon Street Ballers, their lineup included Zion Williams and Trey Murphy III and were unable to make this game even remotely competitive.
Oklahoma City is an unforgiving team, its defense squeezes the life out of teams to compound on natural miscues that happen throughout the court of the game.
Its Rolodex of scorers allows for off nights on the other end to be made up by a revolving cast of characters and despite not playing a single minute with a fully healthy squad the Thunder have proven to be the deepest - and most talent-rich - team in the NBA.
Stiles Points
- The Thunder deployed a starting five that many have waited to see and could become the squad's staple lineup.
- Jaylin Williams reacted to Holmgren's return to the lineup and the uptick in minutes alongside a big man.
- Are Luka Doncic and the Lakers a threat to Oklahoma City come Playoff time?
- Who are the winners and losers of the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline?
Song of the Day: Battle of New Orleans by Buck Owens
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.