Stiles Points: Winners and Losers From NBA Trade Deadline
One of the best days of the year has come and gone, this year though, it was a week full of surprises, jaw-dropping moves and drama which is quick to find you in the NBA. Luka Doncic is no longer in Dallas, The Spurs found a running mate for Victor Wembanyama, the Bulls still have no direction...Okay, so not everything changed.
The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed a more subdued deadline but the ripple effects of the transaction window still limpacts the 42-9 club.
Winners and Losers From the 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline:
Winners: Los Angeles Lakers
It still doesn't feel real, but it is. The Los Angeles Lakers swindled Nico Harrison out of generational superstar, Luka Doncic. The Purple and Gold have its poster child, franchise star, and new No. 1 option for the next decade. That will put them in the winners category even after the Mark Williams trade falls through leaving the Lakers without a center upgrade.
However, this move was made for the future. They have just secured theirs. No one is sure the Lakers have the defensive prowess to potentially win a title, but they certainly have the offensive firepower. After all, Doncic drug Dwight Powell to a Western Conference Finals bid, so Jaxon Hayes doesn't look too bad in comparison.
No matter how this Laker season ends, Los Angeles is a big winner from the week that was.
Losers: Dallas Mavericks
Need I say more? Harrison just took the Mavericks and sent them to the glue factor with a move to sell the franchise out the river as the new owners were out to lunch. The shoe salesman is more of a used car salesman than an NBA General Manager, with one good deadline stint under his belt and a trip to the NBA Finals, he completely undid his legacy over a cup of coffee.
The Mavericks were viewed as a team that just needed to get healthy to be the second biggest threat in the West. Now, they have more questions than answers. More protests than points and heartache than hoops.
Anthony Davis has already been shelved with an injury. The amount of players in street clothes continues to pile up for Dallas in its quest to make the NBA Play-In tournament. If all goes right for the Mavericks, they can be a competitive bunch this season, but a title window that was once wide open can hardly let in a breeze today.
Winners: Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a couple of trades at the deadline, both with the same results, netting additional second-round picks. However, they also saw rising star Chet Holmgren return, converted Ajay Mitchell to a standard pact, signed Branden Carlson to a two-way and watched the Western Conference burn. That feels like a win for the 42-9 club that will get to gain chemistry as other rosters attempt to create it.
In addition to their own roster moves, the inactivity from others helps Oklahoma City. Houston did not go grab a scorer. Kevin Durant stayed in Phoenix. Most importantly, the Brooklyn Nets held onto Cameron Johnson.
Johnson is a perfect fit for the Thunder on paper. Many wanted to see Presti pull the trigger to grab the sharpshooting wing. However, with him staying in Brooklyn it gives Oklahoma City the best of both worlds.
This Thunder team deserves a shot at showing that they have learned the lessons from last postseason on the heels of making two major offseason additions. If they come up short again? Brooklyn, on line one.
Losers: Chicago Bulls
The Bulls got rid of Zach LaVine, but not much else. They are still attempting a half-pregnant rebuild that must be infuriating in the Windy City. Even bench boss Billy Donovan believes the franchise is lacking a direction if you read through his pre-deadline comments.
Winners: Golden State Warriors
Look, does Jimmy Butler put the Warriors in firm title contention? No. Perhaps if you squint your eyes you can see a path for Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green to make a run, but a lot would have to go right.
However, grading on a curve of what the Warriors could've pulled off under this new CBA and the fact that even Steve Kerr publicly said the franchise needed to make a move - so you can only imagine what was happening behind closed doors - this was the best the Warriors could've done.
Butler lands in the Bay, under contract for the life of this cores window. Roll the ball out there and see what happens, because the sample size of mediocrity was too large with the group Golden State had as the Deadline loomed.
Losers: Phoenix Suns
Nothing went right for the Suns at the deadline. After making a good move to net Nick Richards from Buzz City, the franchise crashed and burned after Thursday. They couldn't find a way to move Bradley Beal - shocker - and in the process frustrated Kevin Durant by dangling him in trade talks which some believe will lead to a breakup this summer. That can create an awkward situation as the play-in push continues.
Winners: San Antonio Spurs
Who knows if the spunky Spurs will pull off its play-in push this season, but that doesn't truly matter. This small market has found an All-Star that wants to be in down to pair with Victor Wembanyama, and it cost them a printer and a Starbucks gift card. That is a massive win for the Spurs long-term and gives them a better chance to sneak into the postseason short-term.
Winners: Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards got rid of Kyle Kuzma, who openly stated he was against playing in a system to foster development for the WizKids and gained a flyer on yet another 2024 first-round draft prospect. That is a pretty big win and in the past two transaction windows (this summer and the trade deadline) you see the OKC influence on the Wizards.
Stiles Points
- The OKC Thunder have seen Aaron Wiggins take a step forward since the start of the New Year and his growing comfortability could carry them.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder have secured a better than .500 record and with that comes another impressive stat to show the success Oklahoma City has enjoyed since relocation.
- Isaiah Hartenstein has proven to be worth every penny of his mega contract from this offseason, perhaps no game better shows that than against the Memphis Grizzlies.
- The Thunder are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday in a rare game that Zion Williamson is slated to play in the Paycom Center.
