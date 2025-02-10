Inside The Thunder

Stiles Points: Winners and Losers From NBA Trade Deadline

The Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting back to enjoy the carnage of the NBA Trade Deadline. Despite its 42-9 record and small-scale activity, the Thunder are still impacted by the Deadline moves others made.

Sam Presti speaks to the press in Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Sam Presti speaks to the press in Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
One of the best days of the year has come and gone, this year though, it was a week full of surprises, jaw-dropping moves and drama which is quick to find you in the NBA. Luka Doncic is no longer in Dallas, The Spurs found a running mate for Victor Wembanyama, the Bulls still have no direction...Okay, so not everything changed.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed a more subdued deadline but the ripple effects of the transaction window still limpacts the 42-9 club.

Winners and Losers From the 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline:

Luka Donci
Feb 4, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poses for photos with general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Winners: Los Angeles Lakers

It still doesn't feel real, but it is. The Los Angeles Lakers swindled Nico Harrison out of generational superstar, Luka Doncic. The Purple and Gold have its poster child, franchise star, and new No. 1 option for the next decade. That will put them in the winners category even after the Mark Williams trade falls through leaving the Lakers without a center upgrade.

However, this move was made for the future. They have just secured theirs. No one is sure the Lakers have the defensive prowess to potentially win a title, but they certainly have the offensive firepower. After all, Doncic drug Dwight Powell to a Western Conference Finals bid, so Jaxon Hayes doesn't look too bad in comparison.

No matter how this Laker season ends, Los Angeles is a big winner from the week that was.

Anthony Davi
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) leaves the game against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Losers: Dallas Mavericks

Need I say more? Harrison just took the Mavericks and sent them to the glue factor with a move to sell the franchise out the river as the new owners were out to lunch. The shoe salesman is more of a used car salesman than an NBA General Manager, with one good deadline stint under his belt and a trip to the NBA Finals, he completely undid his legacy over a cup of coffee.

The Mavericks were viewed as a team that just needed to get healthy to be the second biggest threat in the West. Now, they have more questions than answers. More protests than points and heartache than hoops.

Anthony Davis has already been shelved with an injury. The amount of players in street clothes continues to pile up for Dallas in its quest to make the NBA Play-In tournament. If all goes right for the Mavericks, they can be a competitive bunch this season, but a title window that was once wide open can hardly let in a breeze today.

Chet Holmgre
Feb 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during introductions before the start of a game against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Winners: Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a couple of trades at the deadline, both with the same results, netting additional second-round picks. However, they also saw rising star Chet Holmgren return, converted Ajay Mitchell to a standard pact, signed Branden Carlson to a two-way and watched the Western Conference burn. That feels like a win for the 42-9 club that will get to gain chemistry as other rosters attempt to create it.

In addition to their own roster moves, the inactivity from others helps Oklahoma City. Houston did not go grab a scorer. Kevin Durant stayed in Phoenix. Most importantly, the Brooklyn Nets held onto Cameron Johnson.

Johnson is a perfect fit for the Thunder on paper. Many wanted to see Presti pull the trigger to grab the sharpshooting wing. However, with him staying in Brooklyn it gives Oklahoma City the best of both worlds.

This Thunder team deserves a shot at showing that they have learned the lessons from last postseason on the heels of making two major offseason additions. If they come up short again? Brooklyn, on line one.

Billy Donovan
Feb 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan directs his team against the Miami Heat during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Losers: Chicago Bulls

The Bulls got rid of Zach LaVine, but not much else. They are still attempting a half-pregnant rebuild that must be infuriating in the Windy City. Even bench boss Billy Donovan believes the franchise is lacking a direction if you read through his pre-deadline comments.

Jimmy Butle
Feb 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) shoots a free throw against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Winners: Golden State Warriors

Look, does Jimmy Butler put the Warriors in firm title contention? No. Perhaps if you squint your eyes you can see a path for Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green to make a run, but a lot would have to go right.

However, grading on a curve of what the Warriors could've pulled off under this new CBA and the fact that even Steve Kerr publicly said the franchise needed to make a move - so you can only imagine what was happening behind closed doors - this was the best the Warriors could've done.

Butler lands in the Bay, under contract for the life of this cores window. Roll the ball out there and see what happens, because the sample size of mediocrity was too large with the group Golden State had as the Deadline loomed.

Phoenix Suns, Kevin Duran
Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Losers: Phoenix Suns

Nothing went right for the Suns at the deadline. After making a good move to net Nick Richards from Buzz City, the franchise crashed and burned after Thursday. They couldn't find a way to move Bradley Beal - shocker - and in the process frustrated Kevin Durant by dangling him in trade talks which some believe will lead to a breakup this summer. That can create an awkward situation as the play-in push continues.

De'Aaron Fo
Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) reacts to his tying basket late during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Winners: San Antonio Spurs

Who knows if the spunky Spurs will pull off its play-in push this season, but that doesn't truly matter. This small market has found an All-Star that wants to be in down to pair with Victor Wembanyama, and it cost them a printer and a Starbucks gift card. That is a massive win for the Spurs long-term and gives them a better chance to sneak into the postseason short-term.

Washington Wizard
Feb 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Winners: Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards got rid of Kyle Kuzma, who openly stated he was against playing in a system to foster development for the WizKids and gained a flyer on yet another 2024 first-round draft prospect. That is a pretty big win and in the past two transaction windows (this summer and the trade deadline) you see the OKC influence on the Wizards.

