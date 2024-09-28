Stiles Points: Thunder Matchup Well With New Look Timberwolves
New York is a City that never sleeps, and Knicks fans are in store for a restless night as visions of hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy after their latest all-in move. In what has been a string of jaw-dropping transactions this summer, the latest takes the cake with the Knicks acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.
At their best, the Knicks have the top-end talent to compete with anyone, especially if healthy once Mitchell Robinson returns adding Towns to the mix gives New York the inside lane to challenge Boston with Towns being able to space the floor and provide versatility for a New York team that impressed a year ago.
Minnesota, on the other hand, sheds long-term salary for a Randle rental which fixes off court financial issues will presenting problems on the hardwood.
While both power forwards have injury concerns, Randle is a clunky fit next to Rudy Gobert with each dominating inside the arc which can clog the lane for superstar guard Anthony Edwards. Going from the second best shooter to ever play the four position to a career 33 percent shooter from beyond the arc could stall things for the Minnesota offense.
Though the addition of DiVincenzo adds much-needed depth to the Timberwolves squad and there is a world where if Minnesota is willing to play Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels over Randle they could still be viewed as legitimate contenders but on paper, this is a slide back for a team that reached the Western Conference Finals a year ago.
Minnesota forfeited the right to force the Thunder's handle with their dueling big lineups now turning to Gobert and a 6-foot-8 Randle more easily handled in the post and if this provides any drawback to Edwards' game it is a loss all the way around for the team many expect to rival Oklahoma City.
The Timberwolves took a step back as a postseason team in this trade but will still rack up plenty of regular-season wins en route to the postseason. The picture just got a bit murkier for the challenges out West just days away from training camp.
Stiles Points
- The Oklahoma City Thunder inked a trio of players to training camp pacts on Friday ahead of Tuesday's official start date.
- An OKC Thunder franchise legend is receiving rave reviews from his new team.
- Jalen Williams can hit another gear ahead of year three.
- The 2025 NBA Draft could be another chance for the Oklahoma City Thunder to flush out their roster with high-end talent.
Song of the Day: Landslide by Fleetwood Mac.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.