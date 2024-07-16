Stiles Points: Projecting Ajay Mitchell’s Role With OKC Thunder
Things rarely go according to plan. In life, in basketball, it is one and the same. On paper right now, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a stacked roster with no room for additions. A team that already rolled 10-12 players deep each night en route to 57 wins during the 2023-24 campaign.
Now after the offseason, with the additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, the rich got richer in Bricktown and the minutes just got harder to come by. Still, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected a trio of players in the 2024 NBA Draft including Ajay Mitchell who Sam Presti spun a spider web of trades to nab in the second round.
On the surface, it is hard to project the two-way contract guard's role. The Thunder seem packed with NBA talent, how on earth will the 22-year-old second-round crack Mark Daigneault's rotation?
While it is easy to cast Mitchell to the side now, it might not be easy for long. Already, Oklahoma City is seeing the benefits of selecting mature players in the draft as the two active rookies have displayed poise and production in the Summer League.
If there was ever a coach who was willing to flip through the Rolodex of his roster and offer opportunities it has proven to be Daigneault. Mitchell fits the Thunder like a glove. His ability to touch the paint at will and kick out to open teammates is popping in Summer League, even if it is not always rewarded.
Mitchell has shown to be athletic enough defensively and envisioning his quick hands being protected by the Thunder's menacing backline makes for a pretty picture on that end.
In Summer League, Mitchell is averaging 15 points, four assists, three rebounds and 2.5 stocks per game all while shooting 52 percent from the floor, 35 percent from beyond the arc and 89 percent at the charity stripe.
The 22-year-old will be a productive player right out of the gate and can really refine his skills in the G League infrastructure the Thunder have in place with the OKC Blue. However, do not rule out his NBA chances as a first-year player.
You never know how the 82-game marathon will shake out, a sprained ankle here and elbow to the face there and you quickly have to dig deep into your roster. Mitchell will be ready when needed, which comes with his experience as a player.
For a Thunder team that at times lacked an additional table setter a year ago, Mitchell could surprise with his workload if that trend continues early on next season. He has the defense to stay on the floor and without a massive step from someone on the roster would be one of the best playmakers the bench projects to offer.
Ultimately, it is safe to assume Mitchell will split time between the Thunder and Blue with the scales tipping toward the G League but serving as a nice 12th man in Daigneault's rotation, there are few who can offer more than him in that role around the NBA.
Stiles Points:
- The Oklahoma City Thunder could have the model for Bronny James to follow according to Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick.
- The OKC Thunder have seen a massive leap in their win total projection ahead of next season.
- As the title odds shift to see the Thunder only lagging behind the Boston Celtics, as does the expectations for this squad. Be prepared for many to put Oklahoma City under a microscope all season long.
- With the new College Football game released, I hope by the time you are reading this I have brought multiple championships to Lawrence, Kansas.
Song of the Day: CBS College Football Theme Song
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.