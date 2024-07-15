Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Benefiting From Selecting Multi-Year College Players
in the 2024 NBA Draft the Oklahoma City Thunder stayed true to their themes. high-processing players who can make things happen with the ball in their hands who bring versatility to the table. Though, there is another common thread wove between the three members of the 2024 NBA Draft class.
Maturity.
The OKC Thunder selected a pair of four-year college players and their lone youngster not only has experience against grown men in a high-end professional league but gets an entire season on the sideline to develop as he rehabs an ACL injury.
Oklahoma City has already seen the benefits of drafting mature players with the way Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell have performed at NBA Summer League. Each of them has been tasked with being the offensive engine for the Thunder at times against NBA G Leauge level or higher competition - a mark that was seldom met at their respectful mid-majors but an environment they each appear ready for right out of the gate.
While everyone stares at the Thunder roster and sees a stacked squad ready to build on an already impressive 57-win season, you never know what can happen. A turned ankle here, or an elbow to the face there, you could see stretches throughout the 82-game marathon where players have to step up - Jones and Mitchell seem poised as potential contributors in a pinch for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
With Oklahoma City already owning a jaw-dropping core, stacking complimentary players who can fill in during such settings is just what the doctor ordered. The rookies appear to be viable options in the Thunder's system should they be called on.
