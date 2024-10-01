Stiles Points: Winning is All That Matters For OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder held their annual media day on Monday and as expected, expectations were a big topic of discussions. From expectations of roles to team success and everything in between, one thing became clear: All that matters for the 2024-25 OKC Thunder is winning.
With expectations sky high, the Thunder are pegged as the favorites out West and a popular pick to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June. After years of the bar being on the floor where so much as a step would earn a pat on the back, the Thunder made massive leaps to rounding applauds, the passing grade will not be as easy to come by this season.
Quickly, that bar has been raised to such a height even Robert Wadlow could waltz under in a game of limbo.
At the team’s annual media day, winning was a theme with each player discussing content in whatever role they’ll eventually be placed in for the benefit of the team.
"It's sure fun. At the end of the day, we all are playing a game to win, win basketball games. The more you do so, the more fun you have playing it.," Gilgeous-Alexander said "I think that's what kind of turned around for us last year. Not trying to replicate it. We're trying to be better. I think as long as we stay on course and we do what got us here, we'll be just fine."
"I think we're more worried about that than the expectations or what we're supposed to be or not supposed to be. Just making sure we stay true to who we are in this process," the superstar guard continued.
While the superstar was peppered with expectation questions, Oklahoma City big men Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein fielded questions on their roles this coming season where again winning is at the forefront
"I mean, I'm a guy that's been in every position. So I'm just here to help the team win. That's kind of also why I'm here is because I trust Mark's decision. Whatever he does, he's a really versatile coach. I mean, you watched last year. Some games the guys who would start would start the second half." Hartenstein said when peppered with questions about the starting lineup, "Just being here and doing whatever the team needs to win. If that's coming off the bench or starting, I'm just here to help the team win. That's the main thing."
"We're never going out there trying to lose. We're trying to win games. That's what makes it tricky because you have to be real careful with expectations. Especially when you attach them to outcomes. If you put expectations super high and you are just short of it, you might think that you weren't successful. If you put expectations super low and you are just above it, you might think you're really successful," Holmgren said about expectations.
This is a unique level of buy in, even before knowing what exactly they’re buying into, which indicates that winning is all that matters for the ultra talented Thunder.
