Three Takeaways from OKC Thunder's Game 4 Victory
The first half endured by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 was one of its worst of the entire season. Nothing seemed to go its way.
The Thunder's offense became ice cold right out of the gate, working from far behind very quickly into the contest. It made just 1-of-11 attempts from behind the arc in the half, an embarrassing number compared to the Dallas Mavericks' 8-of-19 clip. With the possibility of a 3-1 series deficit looming over its head, Oklahoma City knew something needed to change in the second half.
The third quarter contained a light rain with some thunder, as it worked its way back from staying down double digits. The fourth quarter, however, was a full lighting storm that wrecked American Airlines Center.
A total of 35 points were scored by the Thunder in those final 12 minutes. Ten of those were from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander alone, while Chet Holmgren provided some clutch free throws and reenergized offense that was absent in the first half. The 3-pointer also returned back to its offensive arsenal, just when it needed it most.
Oklahoma City's defense also really began to suffocate the Mavericks, preventing Luka Doncic nor Kyrie Irving from working their magic in clutch scenarios. Cason Wallace was the biggest driver of that, making a huge defensive impact in nearly 19 minutes of action off the bench.
It certainly didn't look like Oklahoma City would pull out a win on the road for most of the game, but a jaw-dropping fourth quarter proved to be just enough. Shooting 38% from the field and still winning is a rarity, but one it won't take for granted.
Here are three takeaways from the Thunder's 100-96 Game 4 win:
1. Late-Game Shai
It took awhile for Gilgeous-Alexander to get comfortable against Dallas' defense last night.
The 25-year-old didn't take nearly enough shots in the first half, only making up for it in the final couple minutes with some increased aggression. Oklahoma City had few players making plays with a sluggish offense, with his 12 points making up a majority of it. If it wanted to win this game, Gilgeous-Alexander was going to be the man to make that happen.
So he did.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished Game 4 with 34 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks on 14-of-27 shooting and only six free throws. He led much of the fourth quarter charge with 10 points of his own, including the final two free throws to put the nail in the Mavericks' coffin.
In an era that's lost much of the beauty of the mid-range jumper, Gilgeous-Alexander showed that the shot is still an effective one. That is if you're good at it, of course.
Ten of the superstar's 14 makes came from within mid-range, while only missing from that area on four occasions. He only attempted one 3-pointer throughout the entire game, while making four shots inside the paint. Doing that much damage from mid-range is tough for most players — even at his level — but that's where he thrives.
Last night was the exact performance the Thunder required to stay alive in its series. Gilgeous-Alexander did what was asked of him and more, now setting him and his team up for a Game 5 back at Paycom Center.
2. Rookie Defense vs. Veteran Offense
Counting on any 20-year-old to guard Kyrie Irving in the playoffs seems like a terrible idea, but Wallace isn't a normal 20-year-old.
The rookie received the assignment for much of his 19 minutes played, in which he made the night a whole lot more difficult for the former NBA Champion. Irving was held to just nine points on 4-of-11 shooting during the entire game, thanks in large part to Wallace's stifling defensive impact.
Nearly every time Irving went to get a bucket while Wallace was on the floor, he was coming straight at him. Whether it be a a floater in the paint, a mid-range jumper or blocked 3-point attempt, he had no thought behind his head other than to stop Irving.
Wallace's minutes have proved so valuable in the playoffs that it's hard to imagine he won't get the start in Game 5. Josh Giddey has been deemed nearly unplayable because of his inconsistent offense and lack of defense, only recording five points and two assists on 2-of-8 shooting. The rookie adds far too much value on the defensive end — while also providing consistent shooting — to remain off the bench.
Whether head coach Mark Daigneault opts to start Wallace is remained to be seen, but from the results of this series, his role increasing seems to be in Oklahoma City's best interest.
3. Great Fourth Quarter, Needs Great Game
Nothing can be taken away from the Thunder's fourth quarter performance. It was brilliantly-executed in every way, with all of its key contributors stepping up to make impactful plays when its back was at the wall. It made for arguably the biggest moment for every player on the court's career, even Gilgeous-Alexander.
For the rest of this series, Oklahoma City needs to avoid trying to replicate another game like it. It's rare a fourth quarter can come together so well after a previous three quarters of lackadaisical offense and troubling decision-making, especially in a playoff series.
The Thunder might've gotten a little lucky, and that's ok.
Every team is bound to have luck go their way in the playoffs. Without it, it's hard to reach the top of the pedestal. But to close out Dallas and move on to the Western Conference Finals, it'll be hard to have another sub-40% shooting night and beat a team with a pairing as devastating as Doncic and Irving.
The greatness of Oklahoma City's core in the fourth quarter cannot be underestimated. Gilgeous-Alexander is an undeniable threat, Jalen Williams continuously steps up even if he's had a rough night and Holmgren's confidence grows. It should keep that same level when it matters most, but for Game 5 and beyond, it needs to do it consistently the whole 48 minutes.
The Mavericks will arrive in Oklahoma City angry, so the Thunder will need to be ready for battle.
