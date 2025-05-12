Three Takeaways from Oklahoma City's Intense Game 4 Victory over the Denver Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder came out with a much-needed victory in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.
With impactful performances who held the team together from Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins, the Thunder was able to ward the Nuggets off down the stretch to even up the series 2-2.
A 92-87 win, Oklahoma City's starters struggled immensely—shooting abysmally from three-point range and nearly being outscored by its bench. It was a massive day for bench depth, and it proved to be integral in the Thunder's five-point win as they took down the Nuggets in an inefficient game for Nikola Jokic.
Let's take a look at three takeaways from Sunday afternoon's game:
OKC's Depth Rises in the Mile High City
As mentioned, the Thunder's bench, which Mark Daigneault utilized five players from, was exceptional when they were needed.
They held the glue to the team together, keeping Oklahoma City in somewhat striking distance in the third quarter to making vital plays down the stretch.
Specifically, Caruso, Wallace and Wiggins, who combined for 31 points with eight threes and played impressive defense when it was gravely needed. This trio outperformed everybody in the starting lineup outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 25 points on the night.
JDub Struggles, SGA Dulls
This game wouldn't have been near as close if two of the Thunder's best talents would have put forth a heightened effort in Game 4.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was seemingly washed out for three quarters, not making much of an impact being held to under 20 points as he couldn't hit a shot from downtown. In the fourth quarter though, Gilgeous-Alexander made his mark when needed, ultimately ending his game with 25 points on 8-for-19 from the field with six assists and six rebounds.
Jalen Williams was not what the Thunder needed him to be offensively on Sunday.
10 points, 2-of-13 shooting, 0-for-5 from three-point land, Williams was essentially nonexistent relative to his takeover potential in this one, and it can't be a consistent theme if Oklahoma City expects to reach the NBA Finals.
Regardless, Williams played some essential defense down the stretch and wound up with three steals and block on that side of the ball.
Jokic, Nuggets' Inefficiency Spells its Loss
Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets team were awful from the floor on Sunday.
31.3% shooting from the field, 24.4% from three on 45 tries and missing 10 free throws, it was a very steep trek to make expecting to win this one with that kind of shooting. Luckily for them, Oklahoma City shot minimally better than them with these percentages, except from three-point range where they shot the exact same percentage.
Jokic, as a leader, couldn't be the most efficient either, shooting just 7-of-22 from the floor to get his 27 points.
Oklahoma City is set to take Game 5 back to Paycom Center where the team will fight to make it a 3-2 lead in its favor.