Three Takeaways From Oklahoma City's 126-98 Loss to the Kings

Vying for a spot in the play-in game, Sacramento gave its best shot to OKC, issuing a 126-98 beatdown on Sunday night.

With several players out for both squads, Sacramento gave its best shot to OKC, issuing a 126-98 beatdown on Sunday night. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Thunder hold sole possession of third worst record

With the loss to Sacramento on Sunday night, Oklahoma City now holds sole possession of the third worst record in the NBA.

For more positive fans, this means the Thunder will have a share of the best odds at the No. 1 pick — sharing a 14 percent chance with Houston and Detroit.

Minnesota, Orlando and Cleveland are all tied for the fourth-best odds at 21-47. Oklahoma City is a half game ahead at 21-48.

Kings pour it on OKC

Sacramento followed in their intrastate rivals footsteps Sunday, pouring on 126 points in another brutal Thunder loss.

All five of the Kings starters finished in double-digit scoring, and Terrance Davis added 18 points off the bench.

The Kings shot 16-for-36 (44%) from three to the Thunder’s 11-for-37 (29%).

READ MORE:

Deck signing paying dividends

Most recent OKC Mock Draft

Bazley gets back on track

Amidst the best stretch of basketball in his young career, Darius Bazley struggled against the Warriors on Saturday night, but bounced back against the Kings.

Bazley posted 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field. He added six rebounds and two assists with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ty Jerome and Luguentz Dort out.

The forward averaged 18.9 points and 7.1 rebounds in the previous 14 contests.