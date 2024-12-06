Three Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Comfortable Victory in Toronto
The Oklahoma City Thunder demolished the Toronto Raptors 129-92 Thursday night. Oklahoma City improved to 17-5 and increased its lead atop the Western Conference standings to 2.5 games by the night's end.
The Thunder did not lead for all 48 minutes, but won the first quarter by 17 points, the second quarter by eight points, the third quarter by nine points and the fourth quarter by three points. All 12 Thunder players in action finished with a +6 plus-minus or higher.
Oklahoma City made 11 more 2-pointers and six more 3-pointers, committed 14 fewer turnovers and grabbed one more offensive rebound than the Raptors, who played without starting center Jakob Poeltl.
Let's dive into three takeaways from the Thunder's overpowering win in Toronto.
Team identity remains defense, defense and more defense
The Thunder allowed 92 points, the lowest opponent score in almost three weeks, against a Raptors offense that had generated 117.8 points per game in its previous four games. The team's current 103.2 defensive rating is lower than the No. 2 Rockets by 1.9 points per 100 possessions.
Oklahoma City is averaging 12.0 steals (No. 1 in NBA) and 6.6 blocks (No. 3 in NBA) this season, a testament to the roster's defensive playmaking. Six Thunder players swiped multiple steals and three players blocked multiple shots in Thursday night's victory. Cason Wallace recorded three in each category.
"Scrappy, that's just the way we play defense," Luguentz Dort said postgame. "Every time we have a chance to get a steal or a block or anything, we'll do it. ... We trust each other whenever we get beat that the low man's gonna be there to make a contest or make a great play."
The Thunder have forced opponents into poor shooting nights all season, according to its 49.7% effective field goal percentage allowed (No. 1 in NBA). Toronto scored 17 points on 26 shots in the first quarter, giving Oklahoma City ample breathing room, and ended up shooting 32-for-90 from the field (35.6%) and 11-for-45 on 3-pointers (24.4%).
"Like we do with every team, you show the good player crowds," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. "The role players, you try to make sure they play outside of their comfort zone. You try to impose your will and not let them impose theirs. Try to be more physical, try to play with more force."
RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes have been the Raptors' primary offensive options this season, each tallying a usage rate above 28%. They combined for 29 points on 29 shots against the Thunder, including 3-for-14 from deep, and dished out 10 assists with five turnovers.
"I thought we did a great job on (RJ) Barrett and (Scottie) Barnes," Mark Daigneault said. "We had them in the crowd, forced them to shoot jump shots or pass — which was the plan."
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produces mixed scoring results in hometown return
Gilgeous-Alexander racked up a game-high 30 points despite sitting out the fourth quarter with the Thunder up big. He displayed an aggressive scoring mentality from the game's onset, attempting 12 first-quarter field goals and three free throws.
"I don't ever play a team's record," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I go out there and give it my all, and my teammates do the same thing — and that's why we have success."
The Hamilton, Canada native converted 10 of his 12 total shots inside the arc, including 7-for-8 on paint attempts. All 10 makes came off the dribble, as Gilgeous-Alexander snaked repeatedly through the Raptors defense for mid-range pull-ups.
However, Gilgeous-Alexander could not pair a hot 2-point night with an efficient performance from deep. He made just one of his 10 triples, which did not come until the third quarter's closing minutes.
"Hopefully (the 3-point shooting is) a byproduct of how he's getting played," Daigneault said. "That's the big thing, for me, with all of our players. You want to develop solutions to how you get played individually and solutions to how you get played as a team, and then let the defense tell you what to do. That's how to create the best advantages and the most rhythm."
Gilgeous-Alexander maintains more outside volume as an ideal long-term approach. He has recorded four games with at least 10 3-point attempts this season, after not shooting 10 threes in a regular-season game since Nov. 19, 2021.
"The process of getting better and adding something is the best feeling for me," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "When it's all said and done, I want to be a basketball player with no holes in my game."
Oklahoma City possesses tremendous guard depth
Gilgeous-Alexander would be the crowning jewel of about every backcourt in the league, though he did not outshine his guard teammates too much last night.
Isaiah Joe, making his first start since Nov. 27 at Golden State, drained four threes in a 16-point performance. He swished the Thunder's first five points of the night, kicking off an eventual 13-0 run. Joe has combined for 35 points on 9-for-15 outside shooting in his last two games, an encouraging rebound after scoring three total points against the Lakers and Rockets last week.
Alex Caruso, who returned to the Thunder rotation after a five-game injury absence, finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Wallace stole a perimeter pass from Jamison Battle for an and-one dunk, highlighting his defensive clinic that also included nine points and two assists. The two combined to shoot 4-for-5 from deep, an auspicious performance considering their outside struggles (30-for-109 on 3-pointers) this season.
Second-round rookie Ajay Mitchell played 19 minutes off Oklahoma City's bench and scored 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting. He made four of his five attempts inside the restricted area, continuing to showcase his ability to get downhill at will.
The Thunder take on the Pelicans in New Orleans tomorrow at 6 p.m. CST.
