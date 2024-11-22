Thunder Assignee Branden Carlson Dominates in OKC Blue Debut
The Oklahoma City Thunder have used their 15th standard roster spot as a revolving door of prsopects. From Alex Reese to Malevy Leons before now landing on Branden Carlson.
Carlson, a versitile big man from the University of Utah, made his OKC Blue debut on Thursday against the Texas Legends in the Paycom Center. The Former Raptors 405 center was inked to a standard pact by the Thunder at the end of last week.
The floor spacing big has yet to see action with the varsity squad but made quite the first impression on the franchise with his dominating Blue debut.
Hosting the Texas Legends for the team's second straight home game, the OKC Blue again got a win on their hardwood. It was in large part due to Carlson who not only played a big part on the defensive end but was a key to their offense.
In the first half alone, Carlson had 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks with a trio of triples.
The big man ended the game with 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and 9-for-19 from the floor.
Thunder two-way guard Adam Flagler posted 31 points on 7-for-15 shooting from distance to go with seven rebounds and eight assists. Flagler helped the Blue steady this game as seen with his leadership skills as an extension of the coach on the floor.
In this game, the OKC Blue saw Thunder two-way forward Alex Ducas leave the contest with an injury after eight minutes. Ducas has been tabbed as out with left achilles tendinopathy.
The OKC Blue are back in action on Friday night when they play host to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7 pm CT.
