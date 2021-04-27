Thunder losing streak on the verge of history

Amidst a 14-game slide, the Oklahoma City Thunder losing streak is about to meet a historic mark

The Thunder slide is on the verge of history.

Amidst 14-straight losses, it’s not necessarily the side they want to be on.

Until draft night, that is.

November, 2008 was the last time the Thunder lost 14 games in a row. A fresh franchise, second-year Kevin Durant and rookie Russell Westbrook wowed, but the results did not. Fourteen straight losses dating from Nov. 5 to Nov. 28.

The 23-59 season yielded the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft — future MVP James Harden.

The first season in franchise history featuring 14-straight losses brought about Westbrook, who’s achievements are etched in Thunder history.

Rob Ferguson / USA TODAY Sports

With a loss to Boston Tuesday, Oklahoma City will have suffered 15 straight losses, a franchise record. Fourteen-straight helped land Russell Westbrook and James Harden in OKC.

“I don’t know if they’re aware of it,” head coach Mark Daigneault said after the Thunder’s 14th loss in a row. “When the scoreboards on, we’re competing and the guys want to win. I have never gone in the locker room after a loss and seen an apathetic group.”

READ MORE:

Thunder lose 14 straight

Week Ahead: New faces set to make Thunder debut

OKC signs Charlie Brown Jr. to 10-day contract

In a loaded draft class featuring a clear cut top-five picks, fourteen losses and counting should be enough to catapult a team into the top-five, but the competition, or rather lack thereof, has been tough this year.

At 20-41, Oklahoma City has sole possession of the fifth worst record in the league. Albeit not fun for fans, the continuation of the losing streak is the only way to keep climbing up the draft odds.

“As for the losing streak, as we have been all year we’re gonna be focused on progress,” Daigneault said. “We’re gonna be focused on growth, we’re gonna learn from experience. If we had won fourteen in a row we’d be saying the same things.”