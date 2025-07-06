Two Undrafted Rookies Play Solid Minutes in OKC Thunder Summer League Debut
Fresh off an NBA title, the Oklahoma City Thunder competed in the team's first Summer League contest of the 2025 offseason.
While Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic and even Brooks Barnhizer turned heads with strong outings, there were a pair of undrafted rookies who also had solid performances. Mady Sissoko and Chris Youngblood each played more than 21 minutes apiece, showing impressive skills that could help the pair earn spots on OKC's G League roster.
Neither player turned in an impressive stat line, but with Mitchell likely not playing more than a few games, similar to what the Thunder have done with other players in past years, there is a chance that both players can improve their stats as the Summer League continues.
Against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Sissoko was in Oklahoma City's starting lineup and finished with four points, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
After one year at California preceeded by four seasons with Michigan State, Sissoko went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, but has a chance to latch on in OKC's organization with a strong effort this summer.
Despite committing six fouls and turning the ball over three times, Sissoko's defensive upside and rebounding ability should make him a solid candidate to earn a role with the Oklahoma City Blue.
In his lone year with the Golden Bears, Sissoko averaged 8.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 65.3% from the field.
Youngblood, a 6-foot-4 guard from Alabama, finished with five points, three rebounds, an assist and three steals in the loss.
Youngblood only shot 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, but if the former Crimson Tide standout is able to knock down shots more consistently, he could also earn a spot in Oklahoma City's G League rotation.
As a fifth-year senior in the SEC, Youngblood averaged 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc on 5.4 attempts per game.
While Thunder fans shouldn't expect to see Youngblood or Sissoko on the floor in an NBA regular season contest this season, both have the potential to be solid G League players for the organization.
