Where Does OKC Thunder Western Conference Finals Rematch Fall on Schedule?
The NBA announced the regular season slate for the 2025-26 campaign. One of the first few games to circle is the Oklahoma City Thunder's rematch with the Minnesota Timberwolves after these two divisional foes battled it out in the Western Conference Finals last postseason.
With the star power of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander going up against Anthony Edwards, with Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert and the two team's bevy of depth playing second billing that is more than enough to produce some of the best regular season games in the NBA.
The League is obviously committed to showcasing these two divisional foes who met up in the Western Conference Finals a year ago. The Thunder got the better of the Timberwolves in that series en route to Oklahoma City's first championship, but it was the second straight trip to the conference Finals for Minnesota.
Western Conference Finals Rematch Dates
- Nov. 26: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 6:30 pm CT, ESPN (NBA Cup Pool Play)
- Dec. 19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 PM CT, Amazon Prime
- Jan. 29: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 PM CT, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
- March 15: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 12:00 PM CT, ABC
All but one of these contests takes place on National Television as the Oklahoma City Thunder lead the league in nationally televised games with 34 such contests.
None of these games happen as part of one of the Thunder's 13 back to back sets, while the Timberwolves see the Jan. 29 meeting happening on the second night of a back-to-back after traveling to take on the Dallas Mavericks the day before.
It is rare to see two divisional rivals play four times with just one scheduling interruption that could impact the outcome of a contest. The late January meeting will be interesting to see how the Timberwolves navigate a back-to-back but with their depth it should still be must-see TV.
A year ago, these regular season games were largely shoe horned into February's slate, yet it still produced some of the most fun basketball of the 2024-25 campaign.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves are poised to be two of the top Western Conference contenders this upcoming season. The NBA is betting on it with three of the four contests being on National TV on top of the added stakes to the first get together in the NBA Cup group play stage in late November.