Morez Johnson Jr. Would Be Perfect 1st-Round Fit for OKC Thunder

The month of June is the time in the NBA calendar when emotions are at their highest; for two lucky franchises, the Larry O'Brien Trophy is still locked in plain sight and for the rest, the NBA Draft and offseason preparations, with the hope for the upcoming season, electrify those who could not reach the final dance. After taking home their first title a season ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder now fall alongside the other 28 teams, falling one game shy in the Western Conference Finals.

Under 20 days away from Draft Day, prospect visits are in full swing. For the Thunder, a champion of his own, former University of Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr., reportedly visited the team this week.

Johnson Jr. is coming off a sensational sophomore season with the Wolverines, leading the nation in both games played and starts with 40, averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game. The versatile big was instrumental in the team's National Championship run.

Much like two of his Michigan frontcourt partners, in Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg, Johnson Jr. has also been heavily mocked to be the 2025 NBA Champions. Frontcourt question marks surrounding Isaiah Hartenstein's looming team option could be a major reason why.

The 6-foot-9, 255 lb big man is a strong contributor on both offense and defense, with one of his biggest traits being a knack for tracking offensive rebounds. After being heavily outrebounded in losses during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, selecting a versatile defender who is also a plus rebounder is a strong place to start.

On offense, Johnson Jr. has made high strides to become multi-dimensional. His biggest strength is being a stellar screen setter and roller, being a good match in the Thunder's heavy pick-and-roll offensive system.

He has also improved as a shooter. In his freshman season at Illinois, Johnson Jr. did not attempt a 3-pointer while shooting 61.8% at the free-throw line, but with Michigan, he shot 12-for-35 from long range while improving his free-throw percentage by almost 17 percentage points, to 78.2%.

Lastly, after spending time in a giant Wolverine roster, Johnson Jr. is already accustomed to playing in a multi-big lineup.

Johnson Jr. has been mocked primarily in the 12-18 range, but is one of the fastest risers in the draft process due to an incredible showing at the NBA Draft Combine. The Michigan man could be a solid snag at either of Oklahoma City's first-round picks.