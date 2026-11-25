Oklahoma City hasn’t had much go its way recently, but things could begin to turn around if it can secure a much-needed NBA Cup win.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder will be back at Paycom Center following a two-game road trip to host the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the final game of group play for the Thunder in the 2026 NBA Cup slate, they’ll have a chance to secure their spot in the knockout stage with a bit of help.

Either way, a win would go a long way in helping the Thunder advance to the next stage, especially if they’re able to blow out Minnesota. Of course, with how the Thunder have performed lately and how their injury report looks, a win of any kind will be a welcome sight.

Set to face their division rivals on a blue court, the atmosphere for the NBA Cup should be apparent in one of the premier games of the early season for the Thunder. If the Thunder can feed off their crowd and secure what would be one of their best wins of the season, they’ll have a chance to work that momentum into a nice winning streak ahead of their potential knockout round matchup.

While the Thunder have been great at keeping a consistent mindset throughout Mark Daigneault’s time as head coach, it’s undeniable that getting a win over Minnesota could give the team a needed boost mentally. So, if the Thunder are able to get this win and build some confidence, their upcoming schedule will only look more favorable.

Following Oklahoma City’s game against the Timberwolves, they’ll get a couple of days off before heading East for another two-game road trip. This time, those matchups will come against the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, who enter their matchup against each other on Wednesday night with a combined five wins.

After that, the Thunder will head back home for their third game in five nights, where they’ll get to host the Nets to quickly cap off that season series. Considering how the Thunder have played recently, there’s no guarantee that they’ll simply cruise through that stretch, but it will still be a clear opportunity to rack up some wins.

From there, the Thunder’s potential NBA Cup matchups would likely feature some tough opponents, and the rest of December has a fair share of tough matchups. So, if the Thunder are able to cap group play with a win on Wednesday night, it will be crucial for them to ride that momentum into their next week of action.