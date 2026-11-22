After a slew of injuries during the Thunder's 2026-27 campaign, Oklahoma City will have the opportunity to add more depth over the offseason.

Sam Presti and company could have a trio of first-round picks in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Here's a look at who Jonathan Wasserman paired with OKC in a recent projection of the 2027 class.

No. 9: Braylon Mullins, UConn

Through the first five games of his sophomore season, Mullins is averaging 20.8 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 38% from 3-point range on 10 attempts per game.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 198 pounds, Mullins would offer good size and perimeter shooting on the wing for Oklahoma City, an area that the team could seemingly use more depth. Jalen Williams has dealt with multiple injuries early in his career while Alex Caruso isn't fully utilized until the postseason.

While there are deficiencies in Mullins' game, his perimeter shooting ability and willingness to play defense could help him earn a spot in the Thunder's rotation early on. Mullins was rated the No. 12 overall player and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports.

No. 16: Abdou Toure, Arkansas

Toure is averaging 7.3 points, three rebounds and an assist while shooting 53.1% from the field and 25% from 3-point range across his first six college basketball games.

The freshman hasn't played a major role for the Razorbacks yet, averaging14.3 minutes per game, but could see his time on the floor increase as the season progresses.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Toure has ideal NBA size and athleticism. Coming out of high school, the former five-star recruit was 247Sports' No. 16 overall prospect and No. 6 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class.

No. 30: Tounde Yessoufou, St. John's

In his first five games at St. John's, Yessoufou is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 54.7% from the field and 44% from 3-point range on five attempts per game.

Like Mullins, Yessoufou was a five-star recruit in the 2025 class who returned to school following his freshman season. Yessoufou played at Baylor in 2025-26, but transferred to St. John's after testing the 2026 NBA Draft waters.

At the combine, Yessoufou measured 6-foot-4-and-a-quarter without shoes, recording a 6-foot-10 wingspan and weighing 219 pounds. The Red Storm standout likely won't project to be a primary scorer at the next level, but could be a talented perimeter defender.