M.A.S.H. Unit is putting it lightly at this point for what the Oklahoma City Thunder are going through. All-NBA Swingman Jalen Williams, All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace, Defensive ace Alex Caruso, key reserve Jaylin Williams, and youngsters Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber are all ruled out against the Miami Heat. Surprisingly, that isn't the worst part. Most of those are long-term, expected injuries. Superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finds himself on the injury report for the first time this season, dealing with a back contusion and neck strain after a terrible tumble to the hardwood on a drive in Friday's game against New Orleans, leaving him questionable.

Gilgeous-Alexander stayed in that game en route to 40 points and a win, but when he plummeted to the court from the sky, the thud could be heard on press row. Time will tell if the back-to-back NBA MVP can give it a go in Sunday's contest in Vice City, but if that decision swings the wrong way, the Thunder would be lucky to keep it close with the red-hot Heat.

Miami strolls in having won six straight, with an 8-2 record in their last ten games, sitting at 9-6 in the Eastern Conference to get the car back on the road from a devastating start. The only problem for the Heat? Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable with a groin injury ahead of Sunday's tilt.

This is the start of a mini two-game road trip, a back-to-back for the Bricktown Ballers starting tonight on South Beach before the team takes on the Pacers in Indiana on Monday.

Given the up-in-the-air status of the stars, there are plenty of storylines to follow along with in this affair.

3 Critical Storylines to Watch in OKC Thunder vs. Miami Heat

1. Can Bennett Stirtz Build on Breakout Season?

Friday night marked a breakout performance for Stirtz to the tune of 18 points, 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, two rebounds, as many assists, and a steal in 25 minutes. Oklahoma City saw the Iowa product create for himself in the mid-range, be dynamic for the team from downtown, and offer a much-needed scoring punch off the bench. No matter if Gilgeous-Alexander is available or not, the Thunder need as much scoring as they can get with this iteration of the team. Stirtz provides that if he can continue his confident play from the last time out. A larger role and more shot attempts for the rookie is best for this team now and in the future. Can he build on his best outing?

2. Can OKC do anything to stop the Heat's 3 point shooting?

The biggest storyline since the injuries decimated this Oklahoma City Thunder roster has been the number of clean looks the team concedes from beyond the arc. This has been a staple of Mark Daigneault's defenses, something he is comfortable giving up to shut down the paint and stifle other areas of offense for the opposition. The issue? The Thunder, in its six losses, have been buried from downtown in each one of them. Without the natural ways to counter their typical defensive weakness, such as forcing turnovers, allowing them to live in transition, or having the athletic wings to fly out and get late contests on shooters. Instead, the team lets matchups shoot from a different area code possession by possession, which has more than cost them a few times. The Thunder seem comfortable keeping things business as usual, despite this not being a typical roster. Who could blame them? Perhaps this scribe is the fool for thinking adjustments could work. Perhaps the best thing long-term for this team is to let these new, younger players figure it out on the fly in the Thunder's typical shell for when the roster is whole again someday. Either way, in the interim, the 3-point line will be a problem.

Never more of a problem than going up against the Miami Heat. The South Beach Ballers attempt a jaw-dropping 40.7 3-pointers a night, to the tune of 35%. In the last ten games, those numbers jump to 42 attempts a night, while converting at a 36% clip. While Oklahoma City will likely find success in the paint against Bam Adebayo –– and Antetokounmpo if he plays –– they will be able to flick the ball out to corner shooters and find open 3s each and every possession. All the Thunder can do is hope for an ice-cold game from downtown to disrupt Miami's offense.

3. Which version of Ajay Mitchell does OKC get?

Mitchell has struggled as of late, highlighted by Friday's game when he posted two points and three fouls before intermission and finished with eight points on 12 attempts, pitching in four assists, two rebounds, and 31 minutes of work. This is not who the third-year guard is. Not only has he proven to be better this year even under the context of his banged-up roster, but he has done it at the biggest stages in last year's postseason. No one is under the impression that Friday is the norm for Mitchell; everyone should feel good about a bounce-back outing. But Oklahoma City needs more out of him moving forward, and the version of Mitchell that shows up to Miami will largely decide the game. The only lingering question around the rising star guard is his health. How much of the recent woes are attributed to his ankle injury suffered earlier this season? That is something to monitor in this game and throughout the year.