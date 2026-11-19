Grief has many stages. The initial shock of the Oklahoma City Thunder's season-derailing injuries has worn off. Since then, there has been a blend of sadness, frustration, anger, dejection, and, at times, hopelessness. A team that just five short weeks ago was viewed as a title-or-bust squad whose floor was being the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference is currently 9-6, sitting as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. A 5-5 stretch in its last five games is made even worse by zeroing in on a 1-4 stretch over the last five tilts.

There is no question that moving forward will be tough. The Thunder are down a pair of All-NBA Players in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, an All-Defensive guard in Cason Wallace, and rookie big man Thomas Sorber, who has yet to make his NBA debut. This is on the heels of a summer that saw the team deplete its depth in the name of luxury tax savings. The Bricktown Ballers are bracing for Williams and Wallace to miss the entire season, with Holmgren not set to return until the turn of the new year (eight to ten weeks from Oct. 30).

But what alternative does this team have but to eventually pick themselves up by their bootstraps, accept the new reality of this roster, and look for ways to improve? The only other outcome is even bleaker: throw your hands up and punt on a year that still sees superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing MVP-caliber basketball.

Sure, this isn't the season it was once drummed up to be; this isn't the outcome anyone wanted to see for the team. The championship-level ceiling has come crashing down. But how can the team adjust and make the most of the cards they were dealt?

Nov 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How OKC Thunder Can Adjust to Injury Riddled Season

There are obvious imitations with where this roster sits now in the wake of these injuries. Even beyond the long-term/season-ending ailments, the Thunder have seen missed time from rising star guard Ajay Mitchell, defensive ace Alex Caruso, and backup big man Jaylin Williams. But Oklahoma City has to adjust to its new reality instead of marching along to the tune of its past identity.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have built a historically great defense, a title-winning unit on that end of the floor, on the back of swarming the paint and relying on athleticism for late closeouts to the 3-point line while switching on the outside on nearly every screen. No one is disputing that the Thunder's typical model would have worked in a typical season with its typical defenders, but this is an atypical campaign.

Oklahoma City no longer has the personnel to generate turnovers at a historic clip, the athletes to funnel triples only to the shooters you want launching the rock at the rim, and the ball pressure to disrupt premier scorers in this league. Especially with Caruso in and out of the lineup and the loss of Williams, Wallace, and the offseason trade of Dort.

A common theme in all of the Thunder's losses to this point has been teams getting red-hot from distance. Almost entirely on shots that are launched from a different area code from the nearest defender. Opposing squads are making 16 triples a night against the Thunder –– tied for the league's worst, while letting up a league worst 46 triples a night in the last ten games. Matchups are shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc against OKC, which ranks No. 12, but on such a high volume, it highlights the issue with this defensive identity for this roster.

This isn't bashing Mark Daigneault's general approach; it has proven to work over the course of his tenure, and is brought up with respect to how hard it is to alter a built-in foundational scheme mid-season with limited practice time sprinkled in a jam-packed 82-game slate. The point still remains that something must be altered for the Thunder to move forward.

To highlight the point even further, OKC is in the bottom half of the league in turnovers forced over this stretch, which is typically a way the Thunder have offset 3-point luck for opposing teams in the past. While the Thunder in this ten-game stretch are still among the league's best at protecting the paint (limiting opponents to just 37.1 points in the paint, the second-best mark in the NBA in that span), they can not keep pace with teams burying shots from beyond the arc as the Bricktown Ballers shoot a near-league-worst 31.4 times from distance and convert at a 34% clip in the bottom ten of the NBA.

While this scribe will not pretend to know more than an NBA bench boss, the best adjustment might be electing to sell out in running shooters off the 3-point line and funneling them into the top-line rim protectors of Aday Mara, Isaiah Hartenstein, and eventually Chet Holmgren. Admitting that it would make the points-in-the-paint numbers less flashy than its near league-best mark, the Thunder have plenty of paint scorers of their own to match their opposition each night. They can not fight fire with fire from beyond the arc, however.

On top of altering their defensive approach, which seems feasible with the talent level the Thunder have on that end of the floor, particularly protecting the rim, offensive improvements are harder to find given how limited this group is.

On top of asking superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to be Superman each night, the only other course of action is to see rising star guard Ajay Mitchell get more aggressive in his shot diet as he continues to step into the No. 2 scoring role.

Daigneault has gone into detail about how this team views shot quality. They almost grade on a curve in layman's terms, and a good shot for one player isn't a good shot for another. With the current product that the Thunder can roll onto the court, the best possible way for possessions to end is Mitchell and Gilgeous-Alexander attempting a field goal, regardless of the degree of difficulty.

This season, when Mitchell attempts more shots, he not only scores at a higher rate but doesn't lose any efficiency. His four highest shot totals also bracket his four most effective games, shooting 62% or better from the floor in each outing. Sure, it will not be perfect every night, and some nights will feature his fair share of misses, but the days of 8-13 shot nights are over for the third-year guard.

When Mitchell makes the more aggressive leap, it will dramatically help this Thunder offense. Then you can start to see the team put it all together on that end if he is taking ownership of the team's possessions from a shot-attempt standpoint; not only does it lead to more shots but also more attention to Mitchell, to give better shot-quality attempts to his teammates. Then, as the Bricktown Ballers get Holmgren back –– a stellar play finisher –– and as Mitchell's attention lets the cutting lanes open, you add in the layer of playmaking from Hartenstein-Mara and Jaylin Williams in the high post and can see a version of this Oklahoma City offense that has more life to it. But it stems from Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell being aggressive in their approaches, respectively, and at the same time. An outcome we have seen flashes of this season and in the past, and it has always worked out well for the Thunder.

Sure, that is a lot of pressure to put on Mitchell, who entered the season as the No. 3 shot creator and someone who had more play-finishers around him, but it is a task he is capable of tackling as he stepped up to the plate in the biggest moments of last year's postseason to handle this role well. Obviously, the 24-year-old is still looking for his first healthy campaign and is eligible for a contract extension this summer, but there is a strong argument to be made that it helps this team and Mitchell individually to empty the clip each night.

Oklahoma City, for as down trotted as these injuries have made the campaign feel, can still be a good basketball team capable of going on an underdog postseason run in the same vein as the Minnesota Timberwolves (twice), Miami Heat (twice), and Indiana Pacers have in recent years. Especially when they see the All-NBA big man return to the hardwood. They have to survive to that point, though. These adjustments can help them do that.