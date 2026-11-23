Oklahoma City needs its star players back asap.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Miami Heat on Sunday night with a skeleton crew of its roster. OKC had eight players on the injury report going into the game, including its big names in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace. This seemed to be an immediate defeat for the Thunder, and not only did Oklahoma City fall 123-113, but it also showed the Thunder are basically unable to win without the stars.

It might have been better if the Thunder’s other players played badly and just seemed to be rattled without their leader, but OKC’s role players played pretty solidly. In fact, multiple people stepped up, and the team still didn’t win.

The biggest player of the night was rookie Bennett Stirtz. Stirtz had a career-high 21 points, as he shot 50% from the field and a solid 41.7% from beyond the arc. That wasn’t it, however, as the rookie had five assists and three rebounds to round out his career night. Stirtz has continued to improve as this season has gone on, but even his biggest night of his short career wasn’t enough.

Jared McCain had a solid night as well for the Thunder. The young guard had 20 points, well over his average of 13.9. He could have shot the ball a little better from deep, as he only made two of his seven attempts, but he still did his best to put OKC in the best position possible to win.

Another big name, Ajay Mitchell, also did his part. Mitchell had 17 points, right on the mark for his average this season. The Thunder needed the rising star to step up more, but OKC can’t be mad at his consistency, as he didn’t necessarily fail the squad. Additionally, both Josh Dix and Nique Clifford had the most points either of them had scored in a Thunder jersey, as Dix had 13 and Clifford had 11.

All of these players played out of their usual restraints, and yet it still wasn’t enough. A big factor in it has to do with the defensive limitations OKC experienced without its previously mentioned stars and others such as Alex Caruso and Aday Mara, but it just goes to show that it is almost impossible for the team to compete without its stars. The Thunder will need these players back as soon as possible, or else the rest of the games will follow the path that Sunday night’s did.