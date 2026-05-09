3 Things to Know Ahead of OKC Thunder-Lakers Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting with a comfortable 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder are unblemished in these NBA Playoffs, having swept the Phoenix Suns in the opening round, marking three straight sweeps of their first-round matchup.

The Thunder have only started a playoff run 6-0 once before. Ironically enough, the streak was snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 in L.A. The Purple and Gold eventually were bounced in five games during that second round meeting back in the 2011-12 series. A playoff run that ended with the Bricktown Ballers falling in the NBA Finals to LeBron James' Miami Heat.

Game 3 will be a big one in this series. Despite 18-point wins in the first two matchups of this series, the short-handed Purple and Gold, without Luka Doncic, have still put up a better fight than many anticipated. Their defense on Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has stolen headlines and the Lakers' showing in Game 2 was the first time Oklahoma City trailed in the second half of this playoff run.

Oklahoma City is still down All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams which is a huge loss as the All-NBA swingman who also made the All-Defensive team a year ago sits in street clothes losing the Thunder's No. 2 scoring option and most versatile defender on this elite unit.

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles down the court against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3 Things to Know Ahead of Game 3 of OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

1) The Emotional Swing

The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business in Game 3 of their first-round series. Despite the Suns throwing the first punch and getting up by nine, the team understood what was in front of them. When a team has its back against the wall, trying to avoid a devastating deficit of being down 3-0, which no team has ever come back from, and has the home crowd behind them.

This Thunder core has not always found success in Game 3, in fact, you can argue this was just their second successful Game 3 and first since curb-stomping the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Even against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Thunder had to make a 29-point comeback to win that game. The team was on a three-game losing streak in that setting falling to Denver, being blown out by Minnesota and beat up by Indiana in the past trio of Game 3s.

The Purple and Gold will not only be playing for pride but displayed plenty of outward emotion following the Game 2 loss that they hope to parlay into a charge to start this game.

Down Williams, the Thunder have to be ready for the Lakers best bunch.

2) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Can Get Going as a Scorer

Gilgeous-Alexander has struggled as a scorer putting up 18 and 22 points respectively in this series while also not getting to the line. Aside from an outlier turnover Game in the series opener, where Gilgeous-Alexander gave it away seven times, the superstar has largely played the right way with the Lakers showing him such aggressive coverages without fouling; it has been up to his complementary pieces to take advantage of his scoring gravity.

The Thunder have ways to free up their superstar in Game 3 but it also might be as reduced to the fact that it is hard to play this style of basketball over and over again for 48 minutes that the Lakers have deployed. As fatigue sets in, if Gilgeous-Alexander can have a high-end scoring night coupled with Chet Holmgren's play finishing and Ajay Mitchell's bucket-getting abilities, then it could be the team's third straight blowout win.

3) Role Players Play Better at Home

The Lakers are short-handed; their rotation will be trimmed and pushed to its limits. The only comfort is in being at home where you could see the Purple and Gold splash in an eye-popping amount of triples. If that happens, things could get interesting against Oklahoma City. The Thunder have capable but streaky distance shooters who are capable of going cold. With the Lakers' defense funneling shots to these inconsistent off-ball shooters, Game 3 could be decided by something as simple as 3-point shot variants.