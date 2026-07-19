OKC Thunder Send Lu Dort to Atlanta Hawks in Three-Team Deal

Oklahoma City is sending out another key piece of its championship squad.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Thunder are sending Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks for three second-round picks as part of a three-team deal with the Dallas Mavericks. NBA insider Jake Fischer also reported that the three picks coming to Oklahoma City are a 2027 Bulls pick and 2031 and 2032 most favorable picks from the Hawks.

BREAKING: The Oklahoma City Thunder trading All-Defensive wing Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to OKC, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4ewUxhRQA5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2026

After sending out Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe in recent weeks, the Thunder have now dealt Dort and project to be under the second apron. A key theme of the Thunder’s offseason, the Dort deal saved Oklahoma City a significant amount in tax penalties and now appear to have dodged the dreaded second apron.

Opting into his $17.7 million team option earlier in the offseason, the Thunder were able to flip Dort for some additional draft capital and send him to the Eastern Conference. With Dort’s departure, the Thunder now have an open standard roster spot to work with.

While Dort’s departure makes sense for the Thunder from a financial and roster-building perspective, it’s also a tough blow for the organization. After all, it’s tough to imagine the Thunder winning the 2025 title without his two-way play.

The longest-tenured member of the Thunder alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort spent the past seven seasons in Oklahoma City and played a significant role in setting the foundation for the team’s current run. Playing 432 games for the Thunder across that span and another 54 in the postseason, Dort has been a staple of the franchise for nearly a decade.

As a constant member of the starting lineup when healthy, Dort had been a key piece of Mark Daigneault’s rotation for his entire tenure in Oklahoma City. While he declined last season, Dort’s two-season stretch of shooting roughly 40% from beyond the arc was key to the team’s rise to the No. 1 seed in the West.

Last season, Dort averaged 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 34.4% from 3-point range. Although it was a down year, Dort should still be able to give Atlanta a clear boost defensively.

Going into Atlanta alongside Wiggins, who was dealt there earlier in the offseason, Dort should be able to fit in well and should have a chance to contribute on one of the potential risers in the East. While it’s unclear exactly where Oklahoma City goes from here, it’s undeniable that Dort’s time with the Thunder won’t be forgotten any time soon.