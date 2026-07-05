OKC Thunder First-Round Pick Shows Positive Flashes In Summer League Debut

The Thunder’s first draft pick has now represented Oklahoma City for the first time.

Oklahoma City has started NBA Summer League play, as they took on the Minnesota Gizzlies on Saturday afternoon. The bout didn’t quite go to plan as the Thunder were basically run out of the gym, losing 111-74. It would have been positive to see a Thunder win in its rookies’ first bouts, but this time is mainly for OKC to get a solid look at the raw talent it must develop and allow them to get NBA reps.

One of these players that the Thunder were able to get a first look at was Aday Mara. Mara was the No. 12 pick in this year’s NBA Draft and was a piece the Thunder added to get minutes right away at the backup big position. It might have been a slow start for the big man, but there were flashes of play that could really help OKC in the future.

Mara would post 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two blocks. The Thunder’s new big man will blend in well with OKC’s frontcourt if he continues to shoot the ball this efficiently and could add another playmaking big to the rotation.

Even though Mara only finished with four assists, that doesn’t truly tell the story of how he can dish out the ball. Having a big man like Mara who is able to be a threat down low and still have the playmaking abilities to find the open man is huge for the Thunder’s second team. If Mara can continue to show off this passing ability and learn from Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder will be in a good spot.

One thing the Thunder do need to see more of from Mara is his rebounding. Granted, he’s still getting used to the pace of the game and finding his stride, but OKC will need him to be a bigger factor on the glass than he was on Saturday. Oklahoma City struggled this season with being outdone in offensive rebounds, and the 7-foot-3 Mara will need to step up and give the Thunder a boost in this category.

This was only game one of the NBA Summer League, meaning Mara will have plenty of time to grow his game as the year goes on, and if this is only the beginning of what his play can become, the Thunder are in a good spot for the future.