OKC Thunder see Narrow Loss to Nuggets at Summer League

It was another devastating loss for the Thunder’s Summer League squad.

This loss didn’t come in the form of a blowout, but a game that was easily in striking distance that OKC just couldn’t grasp. The Thunder guards were the main storyline, but whenever they would do something great, it seemed that Nuggets forward Trevon Brazile would do something better, as he put up 32 points against Oklahoma City.

The OKC squad still remains without a win this summer, losing 106-103, and displayed both good and bad in Tuesday night’s bout.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s loss against the Nuggets.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) attempts a free throw against Villanova during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Continued efficiency from OKC’s big man

Aday Mara might not be making the most noise this Summer League with his scoring, but he continues to shoot the ball efficiently. Mara put up 14 points on Tuesday night on a perfect 100% shooting from the field. Mara is set to be a key contributor this upcoming regular season, and his efficient shooting will help pave the way.

Mara will fit right along with the Thunder’s other bigs, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. These two big men had the best shooting percentages on the team last season, and with Mara alongside them, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt will just continue to grow more dangerous.

Feb 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Buddy Boeheim checks into the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Continued struggles from deep

Oklahoma City has had a tough time shooting the ball from beyond the arc this summer, and Tuesday night against the Nuggets was no different. OKC would only end up shooting 27% from three, making a total of 8 shots from deep.

Buddy Boeheim was one of the only bright spots for Oklahoma City from deep, shooting 66.7% from deep himself. This was one of the main reasons for the Thunder dropping another game, as Denver hit 41% of its own shots from three-point land. For the Thunder to succeed, they’ll have to start hitting more of their shots from deep, and unfortunately, they aren’t moving in the right direction.

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. The Thunder backcourt gave its all

This bout was all about the Oklahoma City guards, as they clearly led the way. There were five different guards who scored double-digit points, led by Bennett Stirtz, who put up 22 points. It seemed like every guard who hit the court tonight for OKC played one of their best games and was a positive sight for an OKC team that has struggled.

However, it once again wasn’t enough for the Thunder to secure their first win of the Summer League. The Oklahoma City guards came to play, and although it wasn’t enough, it was a positive sight for the future.