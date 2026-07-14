Who Will be OKC Thunder's Most Productive Rookie in 2026-27?

The Las Vegas Summer League continues for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, July 14, at 8 p.m. as OKC takes on Denver.

The Thunder haven't found much success during the 2026 Summer League, and have yet to win a game in Las Vegas or Salt Lake City. Despite the losses, though, Oklahoma City has still seen a few encouraging performances from young players on the roster.

OKC's first round picks from the 2026 NBA Draft have played in each contest so far, showing encouraging flashes. Both No. 12 pick Aday Mara and No. 16 pick Bennett Stirtz will likely earn decent minutes for the Thunder this season, as well as 2025 first-round selection Thomas Sorber.

As each player heads into their rookie season, here's a look at who could have the biggest impact for the Thunder in year one.

In his first four Summer League games, Mara averaged 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The young big man will add another center to the team's frontcourt rotation, and should offer solid rebounding, shot-blocking and playmaking skills to the group, in addition to a massive frame. While there are areas of his game that need to improve to earn significant minutes for a title contender, the lottery pick clearly has attributes that could help OKC.

Mara joins the Thunder after three seasons in college, closing his career with a national championship at Michigan, where the 7-foot-3 center averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 66.8% from the field.

Thomas Sorber

After being selected No. 15 overall in the 2025 draft, Sorber injuries sidelined Sorber for the 2025-26 season and the 2026 Summer League.

Despite that, though, the former Georgetown standout has the length, offensive skillset and defensive prowess to make an impact as a rookie.

In his lone season with the Hoyas, Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.

Bennett Stirtz

Stirtz averaged 12.5 points, 2.8 assists, 1.5 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range in his first four Summer League games.

As a senior at Iowa, the talented guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Stirtz will add another ball-handler to the Thunder's rotation, and could contribute as a solid perimeter shooter.