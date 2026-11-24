Oklahoma City’s first draft selection is standing out among his class.

This past offseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder took Aday Mara with the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. This was somewhat expected as the Thunder needed more depth in their frontcourt and needed someone who could give Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein a break when needed.

It had been expected that the Thunder would use Mara, but due to injuries, the young big was thrown right into the fire and was called upon to contribute early. Luckily for OKC, Mara has taken the challenge and has been one of OKC’s most surprising players so far this season, and he has started to turn heads.

A recent ESPN article ranked the top-10 rookies so far this season, and Mara came in at No. 7. This might not be a top ranking, but all things considered, it might be more impressive that Mara has done so much this early. Every player in front of him on the list is already one of the go-to guys on their team. The Thunder have had some injury troubles, but for a rookie to be playing valuable minutes on a team that has been a championship contender for years is rare.

The biggest thing that has put Mara in this position is the big man’s defense. The article explains that of all the players who have defended at least 40 shots at the basket, Mara has allowed the fewest makes. This might seem like a picky stat, but Mara has only allowed 40% of those shots to fall, beating out players like Victor Wembanyama, who has allowed 46% of his defended shots at the rim to fall.

Mara is currently averaging 10 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds. He definitely has room to improve, but the rookie is making the right strides every game to get better. However, Mara is currently sidelined, and his absence was seen in OKC’s most recent game against the Pacers, as Indiana was able to score at will in the paint against the Thunder. So while the young player is only just getting started, his impact is way bigger than it was expected to be at this stage.

Once Mara is able to get back on the hardwood, OKC will be looking for him to continue his dominant rookie season, and will be looking for his name to be among the few mentioned on the All-Rookie teams when the year is said and done.