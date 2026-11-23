The Thunder are readying itself for a bout against the Pacers tonight, hoping to get back into the win column after dropping a contest to Miami on the front night of a back-to-back.

OKC, down a massive chunk of its roster, put up a solid fight against the Giannis-less Heat, but ultimately fell by 10 points. If the Thunder are to remain competitive in the Western Conference, winning games like tonight's will be crucial.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Pacers ahead of tonight's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Right hip impingement

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee injury recovery

Aday Mara — Out: Right shin contusion

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Left hip strain

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Jaylin Williams — Out: Low back spasms

Indiana Pacers injuries:

Johnny Furphy — Out: Right ACL repair

Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Left hamstring strain

TJ McConnell — Out: Left hamstring strain

Aaron Nesmith — Out: Right foot soreness

Ben Sheppard — Out: Left meniscus surgery

Pascal Siakam — Questionable: Left hip injury management

Despite still listing plenty of talented players out due to injury, the Thunder do at least get good news with the return of two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander took a hard spill against the Pelicans mid-way through the game, and was listed out of Sunday’s contest due to a low back contusion and neck strain. Now, he’ll make his return just one day later against Indiana.

His return signals a few things, mostly that his injury won’t be longstanding, which is a major win for OKC. It also means that the Thunder are likely to have a chance against Indiana, with SGA offering up continual MVP-esque stats on a nightly basis.

While Oklahoma City is getting its best player back, that doesn’t mean it will have its full complement. Or even half of it. The team is still listing eight players out of tonight’s game, including a trio of starters in Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, all hurt during the Clippers’ tilt weeks ago.

Also listed out are bench contributors in Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams, rookie Aday Mara, and rotational hopefuls in Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

The Pacers are going through injury woes of their own, with both stars in Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam listed. Haliburton remains out, still dealing with a hamstring strain suffered early in the season, and Siakam is questionable to play.

The Thunder and Pacers tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Indianapolis, IN.