The Thunder couldn’t handle the Pacers in the paint.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in a back-and-forth battle that no team could pull away in. The Pacers would eventually end up getting the best of Oklahoma City, defeating the Thunder 125-120.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would have 38 points to try to lead OKC, followed by Kenrich Williams, who stepped up and had 20 points. Even with these two breakout performances, the issue was not that the Thunder couldn’t score, but that they couldn’t stop the Pacers from scoring.

Indiana shot 46% from the field and 41% from three in Monday’s bout, scoring at will to keep up with the Thunder’s attack. While the Pacers were able to hit their outside shots, the real threat came in close. Indiana scored 58 points in the paint, which is usual for this Pacers team. They averaged 52.1 points in the paint per game, ranking them third in the entire league, and have made down low a staple of their game.

However, this is not usual for the Thunder. OKC has one of the best defenses down low in the league, as they only allow opponents to score an average of 39.4 points in the paint per game. This is almost a 20-point jump in the Thunder’s normal play, but unfortunately it seems to be due to the injury bug once again.

The only big man that the Thunder had available on Monday night was Isaiah Hartenstein, and although the big man is one of the best, he couldn’t do it by himself. The Thunder thought this issue would arise when Chet Holmgren went down with an injury, but the rookie, Aday Mara, has been there to hold it down for OKC.

Mara has been one of the best rookies in the class and has continuously proved that he has the potential to be one of the best big men in the league as his career continues. Unfortunately, Mara was out once again on Monday night, and the Pacers took advantage of it.

This loss now puts the Thunder at a record of 10-8, an unthinkable record right before the season started, but OKC can’t just lie down now. The Thunder have the ability to be one of the best teams in the league once their talent is back, and now they will just have to stay afloat until their big men are ready once again.