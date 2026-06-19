Aday Mara Would Be Home Run Draft Acquisition for OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been circling around the rumor mill throughout NBA Draft season with Big 10 prospects as the hottest topic, especially prospects from the University of Michigan's national championship-winning team. Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. have been favorites to go to OKC at its current picks for most of the late-season cycle, but a trade-up contender has entered the limelight.

Michigan center Aday Mara would be a top-class selection for the OKC Thunder. Mara is the best rim protecting prospect in the 2026 class, an excellent screen setter and a strong roll man with high potential to be a solid tall playmaker.

In YahooSports' most recent NBA mock draft, Kevin O'Connor has the Thunder taking Lendeborg at No. 12, one spot after Mara's selection, but says that the OKC is expected to trade up for its guy.

"League sources fully expect the Thunder to trade up in the draft to nab their target," writes O'Connor. "Who that is specifically is unknown, though it’s widely speculated that Michigan center Aday Mara is the target."

The trade-up for Oklahoma City could be as simple as ESPN analyst Bobby Marks put it in a recent article.

Marks has the Thunder trading picks 12 and 17 to the Milwaukee Bucks to leap over the Golden State Warriors at No. 10. He has the Thunder selecting Mara at that spot after the trade-up.

Mara provides height and length to a team that could be losing one of its top contributors at the center position this offseason, although the Thunder are looking to keep Isaiah Hartenstein in 2026-27. Just like his Michigan counterparts, Mara could be a contributor on an NBA floor on day one.

Mara was one of the most impactful players in college basketball last season, ranking 14th in Evan Miya's BPR statistic as a +9.58. At the same time, he was the third valuable defensive player according to the statistic, with a +5.34 DBPR.

His Michigan teammate Lendeborg was ranked second and first, respectively, in the two statistics.

This would be the second consecutive season the Thunder selects a center in the first round, with Thomas Sorber coming at pick 15 last season.

With the NBA Draft under a week away, rumors will continue to circulate throughout the league. For the Thunder, as a team that usually does not let rumors come out, these recent links could just be smoke.

Otherwise, the Michigan center would still be an incredible acquisition for the Thunder. Mara has all the intangibles needed to be an impact player at the highest level. OKC could be the team that unlocks his full potential.