How OKC Thunder Rookie Big Man Could Impact Offseason Decisions

The offseason is underway in the NBA, and the 2025 champions have an interesting road ahead.

After falling in the Western Conference Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder are once again on a journey to compete for an NBA title. With some interesting decisions to make in the offseason, Sam Presti and company will have to weigh their options as they balance the short and long-term futures of the Thunder.

Many different factors will be at play throughout the offseason, but the addition of Thomas Sorber to the lineup next season may be flying under the radar. The No. 15 pick in the 2025 draft, Sorber was sidelined for the entirety of last season with a torn ACL, but he should be good to go for the Thunder when next season arrives.

With so many possibilities in the offseason between a couple of first-round picks and big contract decisions to make, the Thunder effectively adding Sorber into the equation could influence how the team operates. More specifically, Sorber's insertion could impact where the Thunder add some help for next season.

Although the Thunder will be a contender again next season, they’ve always preached process, and Sorber will almost certainly be put in a position to succeed. He might not get big minutes immediately, but it’d be surprising to see Oklahoma City pursue much more frontcourt help in the offseason, given that the team will want to see how Sorber fares over the course of an 82-game campaign.

Ultimately, the Thunder can’t put too much weight into Sorber’s addition, given that he’s coming off a major injury and has never played a second of NBA basketball. Once the Thunder get a look at Sorber at the NBA level and watch him develop over the course of the season, he could play a much larger role in Oklahoma City’s decisions in the 2027 offseason.

For now, Sorber is slated to be the fourth big man on the Thunder roster, but he could have potential to climb up the depth chart if he shows he can make an immediate impact. As an athletic, defensive-minded big, Sorber’s ability to showcase his skillset after the injury will be crucial to his ability to get on the floor for Mark Daigneault.

It’s impossible to know what Oklahoma City’s plan for Sorber will be next season, but it seems likely that its offseason approach will be altered by his anticipated contributions in 2026-27.