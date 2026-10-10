Bennett Stirtz Could See Himself In A Bigger Role After Solid Preseason Play

The OKC rookie could earn himself a bigger role with his play.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have gotten one of their first previews of the season for their young talent, as they have completed two preseason games. Although both preseason bouts ended in a loss, OKC has to be pleased with what they have seen from their young players.

One player in particular who has found a way to steal the show has been Bennett Stirtz. Stirtz was the squad’s leading scorer in the first preseason bout, putting up 15 points on 66.7% shooting from the floor. The young guard also had a good night from beyond the arc, hitting three three-point shots while shooting 50% from deep.

Stirtz didn’t slow down in the team’s second game either, as he dropped 20 points and once again showed off his long-range shot, hitting four shots from deep. These two performances are great signs for the young guard’s future, and if he continues to play like this, he could very well see himself in a bigger role this season.

OKC had quite the roster shakeup this offseason with Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe all being traded. This left multiple gaps in the team and prompted the question of who was going to take over these specific roles. With his play in the past two preseason games, Stirtz is proving he could be a valuable addition in terms of taking over Joe’s role, and he might see more playing time in the future because of it.

However, Stirtz's game hasn’t stopped at his three-point shooting. In the first bout, against the Pelicans, he had five rebounds and six assists to add to his total, and he added five rebounds and two assists against the Bucks. Adding both playmaking and rebounding to his already solid three-point shooting game is sure to make the rookie more valuable and could result in him being added to more lineups.

Filling the role of a key rotational player is hard for anyone to do, especially a rookie. However, Stirtz will have the luxury of having others around him who can supplement his game. The young buck has proven that he has the skills necessary to compete with some of the best in the league, and because of this, his first season in the NBA could be one where he sees a lot of time on the floor.