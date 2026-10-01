Bennett Stirtz Is Ready For His New Role With The Thunder

OKC’s rookie guard will be learning a whole new way to play this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted three rookies in this year’s NBA Draft, and drafted two of them in the first round. The Thunder’s second selection came at pick No. 16, as Bennett Stirtz was actually taken by the Grizzlies before being traded to the Thunder.

The Iowa product was his team’s main weapon in college, as he averaged 19.8 points per game on 47.7% shooting. This caused him to constantly have the ball in his hands and to create his own shots, as well as to try to create shots for others. However, this style of play is now old news for Stirtz, as he will now be playing with the best of the best.

During media day on Monday, Stirtz was asked how he feels about staying away from his usual style of play, and the young guard was ready to go.

“Super excited,” Stirtz said. “Never got the ability to let others make the game easier for me. So I’m excited to do that. Excited to catch-and-shoot. So it’s going to be something different, and I’m going to have to get used to it, but I’m willing to do it, and just excited to do it as well.”

Stirtz will have to navigate what his role looks like this coming year, as he is revolving around the offense. The young guard will likely be filling the shoes of Isaiah Joe, as the former OKC sharpshooter was traded to the Detroit Pistons. This is a big role for a rookie to handle, but Stirtz explains he has already started working on it.

“I think it just comes to getting reps and talking to either teammates like K-Rich, Caruso, telling them whenever I have an open shot, just shoot it and be confident in that mindset,” Stirtz said. “And then, also, just comes with the reps and letting that thing fly.”

Stirtz will have to continue this mindset of being confident in his shooting abilities, as he will have no time to second-guess himself when he is in the game. The young guard can’t expect to make a huge difference from the very beginning, as he will have to fight tooth and nail for minutes, but if he can go all in on his new role, then he could be exactly what the Thunder need this coming season.