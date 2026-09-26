Jaylin Williams Will Have To Prove His Worth Early In The Season

Jaylin Williams might have to adapt to survive.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been searching this offseason to find a competing team for cheap. OKC went into the offseason with some trouble, as they were going to be affected by the second apron. However, OKC was able to avoid that, but it cost them three players on their roster.

Luckily, the Thunder have added depth back to their roster through the addition of rookies in the draft and gaining people back from injury. This has once again added depth to the OKC roster, especially in the frontcourt. With this sudden overloading of big men on the roster, one Oklahoma City player might have to find another way to shine.

Jaylin Williams has been a key player for the Thunder, as he has served mainly as a backup big man. His 6-foot-9 frame doesn't seem like the typical frame for a big man, but he has learned to thrive in the Thunder’s small-ball lineup. However, that might have to change.

A recent Bleacher Report article ranked the top-10 players who have the most to lose during training camp, and Williams was on the list. This makes sense, as the Thunder will have to find big-man minutes for both Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara this coming season, and neither Chet Holmgren’s nor Isaiah Hartenstein's minutes will realistically be touched.

It also doesn’t help that Williams has a team option in his contract next season, where OKC will have to decide if he is worth the money to stick around. If the small-ball big man gets limited minutes down low, this might be hard to do, but he might have another option.

With the departure of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, this has left room open on the wings, a spot that Williams could play. Williams is a solid wing player, as he can guard any position on the floor and has shown promise in his offensive game. Williams shot 38.3% from deep last season and 42.3% from the floor overall.

Fulfilling a role as a dominant wing player while also having the ability to play the big man role could be something that makes Williams more desirable to OKC and could allow him to stick around. So while Williams will have to prove he still deserves minutes in the big man role, developing his play on the wing could be a path to even more playing time and staying with the Thunder in the future.