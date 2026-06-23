How Giannis Antetokounmpo Blockbuster Deal Could Benefit OKC Thunder

The NBA world finally saw the conclusion of the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga, and it could be a small win for the 2025 champions.

Oklahoma City’s quest for another championship is still a few months away, but the offseason will shape exactly what the NBA landscape will look like when next season tips off. After a couple of years of seemingly non-stop trade rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks finally dealt their superstar a night before the NBA Draft to Miami for a package featuring several players and future picks, centered around Tyler Herro.

While the Thunder still have some big decisions to make in the coming weeks, Antetokounmpo’s move to Miami certainly doesn’t hurt Oklahoma City’s chances of getting back to the top. Antetokounmpo, despite facing injury concerns over the past few years, is still one of the top players in the league, and him changing teams could’ve easily altered the championship picture.

However, the Heat were eliminated in the play-in last season after finishing 10th in the East standings for a second straight year. Sending out a handful of key players to get Antetokounmpo, Miami’s move might not even be enough to net it a top-six seed to avoid the play-in, and it certainly doesn’t project to make it a title contender.

Considering the Boston Celtics were in the mix until the very end, the Thunder may have dodged a slight bullet with Antetokounmpo getting dealt to a team that likely won’t be any threat to make the Finals and face Oklahoma City. Antetokounmpo’s physicality easily could give the Thunder issues in a postseason matchup, but that shouldn’t be anything to worry about unless Miami makes another huge splash this offseason.

Beyond Antetokounmpo not heading to Boston, it’s also important that he stayed in the East. With Minnesota as the only West team ever consistently linked to Antetokounmpo, the chances of him heading West were slim, but the prospect of a deal around Julius Randle was still feasible.

Instead, the Timberwolves not only lost out on the two-time MVP, but also they opted to salary dump Randle. Losing Randle for effectively nothing and already losing Donte DiVincenzo to an Achilles tear, the Thunder’s 2025 Western Conference Finals foe appears to have taken itself out of the picture moving forward.

Ultimately, this Antetokounmpo deal went about as smoothly as it could have for Oklahoma City. The superstar stayed in a different conference on a non-contender and may have indirectly taken out one of the Thunder’s only potential challengers in the West.