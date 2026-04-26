How OKC Thunder's Lu Dort has Elevated his Play Early in the Playoffs

In 2024-25, Oklahoma City wing player Lu Dort turned in a remarkable season for a role player.

Dort started 71 games, averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.5% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts per game. The Thunder wing earned First-Team All-Defense honors for his efforts, and finished fouth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

In the postseason, Dort continued to be an important piece of Oklahoma City's rotation, playing solid defense against multiple stars, and hitting a handful of timely shots. The Arizona State product knocked down three triples late in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets, and connecting on a deep 3-pointer in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

During the 2025-26 regular season, though, Dort didn't find the same success, as his stats dipped in almost every category. In 69 games, the seventh-year veteran averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 38.5% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc.

Part of Dort's struggles may have been due to injuries, as the 27-year-old played less than 70 games for the first time since 2021-22. While Dort's drop in production didn't impact Oklahoma City's regular season record much, as the team still won 64 games, some of the defensive standout's minutes were ceded to Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell.

Dort's 26.8 minutes per game in 2025-26 was the lowest since his rookie season of 2019-20.

Early in the playoffs, though, Dort appears to have returned to form. Through three games against the Phoenix Suns, who rank top 10 in the NBA in Defensive Rating, Dort is shooting 40% from 3-point range on 6.7 attempts per game.

For OKC to make another deep run, the Thunder will need its defensive ace to continue knocking down shots from beyond the arc, which he has done at an impressive rate through three games. Dort has connected on multiple triples in each game against the Suns so far, all while playing impressive defense against five-time All-Star Devin Booker.

Booker hasn't shot above 50% in any of the first three games against Oklahoma City, including a 6-of-16 outing in Game 3. Last year, Dort's defense and 3-point shooting made him an ideal "3&D" player who was a key piece of the Thunder's title run.

The veteran is shaping up to be an integral part of OKC's attempt at a title defense this season.