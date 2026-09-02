How the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard Fallout Affects the OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder and LA Clippers have been linked for the better part of a decade, dating all the way back to the now-infamous Paul George for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.

For years, the Thunder amassed a championship roster with assets gained from LA, starting with now-two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and ending with draft selections like Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Aday Mara and more.

Now, as the NBA’s newest bombshell on the Clippers has finally been dropped, Oklahoma City will again reap the rewards.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the NBA has officially ruled against the Clippers for circumvention of the salary cap, dishing out suspensions and fines to higher-ups in the Clippers, a fine for now-Raptor Kawhi Leonard, as well as the stripped of five future draft picks.

BREAKING: The NBA has ruled on the Los Angeles Clippers in for salary cap circumvention investigations on Kawhi Leonard after yearlong probe -- stripping the franchise of 5 first-round picks, issuing a $30 million fine to owner Steve Ballmer and suspensions for Ballmer, Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/JCV5bI88BE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2026

The hammer has officially landed on LA, who were, at best, a competitive Western Conference team in the Leonard era. Now, OKC could be further poised to elevate itself at the Clippers’ expense.

Firstly, Leonard remaining a Raptor is far-and-away the best news for the Thunder organization. There was little chance that he would ever rejoin the Clippers, but there was a slim chance that the only pathway forward was for the recent trade to be voided. Now, Leonard will play out next season in Toronto, taking a vital win-now piece away from LA.

The Thunder own one more LA pick — an unprotected pick swap in the upcoming 2027 NBA Draft — coincidentally not earned via the George trade. Regardless of how it was attained, the Thunder are now yet again poised to leave with another lottery pick, if not even more given LA’s talent level.

The Clippers are certainly a worse team than last season, where they missed out on the postseason as a whole. They have a top-five pick in Keaton Wagler, and traded for Brandon Ingram, but will assuredly struggle more in the Western Conference. Given the new lottery format, the Thunder could even vie for a top-five pick.

Additionally, the Thunder now likely have one less competitive team in the Western Conference to deal with. Where the George and Leonard-led Clippers' were once a team you couldn't sleepwalk past, the current dismantled and penalized version of LA — where free agents assuredly won't want to hitch their wagon to — aren't as fearsome.

If Oklahoma City can capitalize one final time on LA's misfortune at the 2027 NBA Draft, it could cap off an all-time roster build.