Injury Report: Nikola Topic Available, Ajay Mitchell Questionable for OKC Thunder

The Thunder are set to take on the LA Clippers tonight, needing a bounce-back performance after dropping back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers, helmed by Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija and a host of tough defenders, proved too much for the injured Thunder across the back-to-back. Portland won the first tilt by 20, fueled by a massive shot-making quarter from Lillard in the third, and was sharper down the stretch of Game 2.

Now, OKC will look to stifle its losing streak against the Clippers, who are a lowly 2-8 on the season.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Clippers ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee injury recovery

Ajay Mitchell — Questionable: Left ankle sprain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Available

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Jaylin Williams — Out: Low back spasms

LA Clippers injuries:

Bradley Beal — Out: Right knee injury management

Brandon Ingram — Out: Right heel surgery

Nick Martinelli — Out: G League

Jordan Miller — Out: Left rotator cuff

Yanic Konan Niederhauser — Out: Right lisfranc surgery

The Thunder are still without three starters in Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams. The latter two underwent surgery, and their status to return this year is in question.

Holmgren, who also suffered an injury against LA in the two’s first tilt of the season, is projected to miss 8-10 weeks.

Also out for OKC is big Jaylin Williams, who continues to deal with back spasms, as well as big Thomas Sorber, who has yet to make his Thunder debut in dealing with a major knee injury.

Ajay Mitchell, the team’s second-leading scorer since the injuries suffered earlier in the season, is questionable to play after spraining his ankle in the first bout with Portland.

The Thunder have received some good news in the form of third-year guard Nikola Topic’s availability. His career, too, has been ravaged by various injuries and situations, though he’s made his return for the OKC Blue over the last week, and is now a go for the Thunder.

There’s no guarantee he’ll see major minutes as he continues to ramp up in his return to play, though another body for the Thunder as they work through this injury-riddled part of the season is still a win.

The Thunder and Clippers will tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT from LA.