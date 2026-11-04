Injury Report: OKC Thunder get Alex Caruso Back for Cavaliers Rematch

The Thunder are set to take on the Cavaliers tonight in OKC, hoping to build off its recent performance against the very same team.

After back-to-back blowouts versus the Mavericks and Rockets, the Thunder re-routed with a win over Cleveland on the road, fueled by 43 points from two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The team has been ravaged by injuries so far this season, but clearly still has the talent necessary to remain competitive with the league's middle ground, if not better.

Tonight, there's even more reason for optimism considering a valuable contributor is now off the injury report for OKC.

Here are the injury reports for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder ahead of tonight’s rematch:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee injury recovery

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Low back surgery

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Jaylin Williams — Questionable: Low back spasms

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries:

Khalifa Diop — Out: G League

Nae’Qwan Tomlin — Out: Low back stress reaction

Jaylon Tyson — Out: Right ankle sprain

Ernest Udeh Jr. — Out: G League

Peyton Watson — Out: Right hamstring tightness/soreness

The Thunder get some updates on the injury front, just over a week removed from the catastrophic result against the Clippers where they lost three starters in one fell swoop.

The most notable news is the exclusion of Alex Caruso, who suffered an ankle sprain in the follow-up against the Suns. OKC now gets its glue guard back, and it’s lone remaining All-Defense member with co-stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren out, as well as third-year guard Cason Wallace.

Caruso had been shooting 50% from three on the season prior to injury, and will be a two-way infusion for Oklahoma City back in the lineup.

Jaylin Williams has been added to the Thunder’s injury report for tonight, listed with lower back spasms. He is questionable to play against Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have some notable injuries of their own, including to new starter Peyton Watson — acquired from the Nuggets in the offseason — as well as standout young prospect Jaylon Tyson. Watson was previously listed as questionable, but has now been downgraded to out, a big two-way loss for the Cavaliers.

The Thunder and Cavaliers tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.