OKC's Win in Cleveland a Positive Sign for Injured Thunder

Oklahoma City got back into the win column on Monday night, and it might be a sign of things to come.

The Thunder improved to 5-2 with a 115-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to cap off a three-game road trip. Following a couple of ugly losses in Texas to cap off a tough week, the Thunder began November and the new week with an impressive win.

Ahead of Monday night’s matchup, Isaiah Hartenstein noted that the team was ready to move forward after the emotional week it had. While the problems without elite players, especially defensively, persisted at times in Cleveland, the Thunder looked more mentally ready to compete than they did in Dallas or Houston.

The Thunder’s change in mindset was especially on display with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance. The two-time MVP went for a season-high 43 points while taking a career-high 35 shots.

While Gilgeous-Alexander is typically known for his efficiency, his 14-of-35 night was a display of his willingness to do anything to get his team a win. With the Thunder missing their two other All-Stars for the foreseeable future, Gilgeous-Alexander may need performances like this to keep the team winning.

After it seemed like the Thunder weren’t mentally engaged to their usual extent in Dallas and Houston, Oklahoma City looked like its usual self in that respect in Cleveland. Being able to take games one at a time and not focus too much on the big picture has been a strength of Oklahoma City in this era, so its night in Cleveland was a step in the right direction.

Ultimately, it will be impossible for the Thunder to simply ignore the absences of Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace, but the team has had enough time to digest the news and adapt to the situation. Being able to take those injuries in stride, as they have in recent years, would be massive for the Thunder moving forward after clearly taking those losses hard over the past several days.

Beyond the mental aspect of the past week and change, the Thunder looked much better from a basketball standpoint against the Cavaliers. The team won’t be able to rely on Gilgeous-Alexander to go for 40+ points each night, but getting solid efforts from several role players to put the MVP in a position to close out the game should be a recipe for short-term success for Oklahoma City.