Injury Report: OKC Thunder, Kings Combine to List 12 Players

The Oklahoma City Thunder, now reeling from three-straight losses for the first time since 2023, are set to take on the Sacramento Kings tonight on the road.

OKC first suffered back-to-back losses against the Portland Trail Blazers, a solid team as far as the Western Conference goes, before dropping a one-point tilt to the Clippers. The Thunder have been majorly injured so far all season, but have now fallen to 8-5 on the year, good for No. 9 in the West presently.

Oklahoma City has plenty of time through the rest of the season to regroup, though wins against teams like the Kings — who sit with just 1 win in 12 tries so far this season — are a must to achieve that.

Here are the injury reports for both the OKC Thunder and Kings ahead of tonight’s tip:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee injury recovery

Ajay Mitchell — Questionable: Left ankle sprain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Jaylin Williams — Low back spasms

Sacramento Kings injuries:

Precious Achiuwa — Questionable: Left ankle soreness

Jonathan Mogbo — Out: G League

Keegan Murray — Questionable: Illness

Sean Pedulla — Out: G League

Maxime Raynaud — Out: Right patella subluxation

Ben Simmons — Out: right achilles tendon repair

The Thunder continue to see a laundry list on its injury report, including three starters, and Ajay Mitchell, who has freshly stepped into the second-leading scorer role.

Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace were all injured in the first title versus the Clippers just three games into the season, and only Holmgren is confirmed to be making his return this season after 8-10 weeks.

Mitchell, who has started since, has averaged 18.5 points on the season, but has now missed two-straight games due to an ankle injury picked up against Portland.

Also out for OKC are bigs in Jaylin Williams and Thomas Sorber, who has yet to make his debut for the Thunder after suffering a major knee injury after his drafting.

The Kings list six players themselves, with only Precious Achiuwa and Keegan Murray questionable to play. All of Jonathan Mogbo, Sean Medulla, Maxime Raynaud and Ben Simmons — who was set to make his return to the NBA — are slated to be out tonight.

The Thunder and Kings tip off at 8 p.m. CT from Sacramento, CA, tonight.